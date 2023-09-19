Hon Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome-Kwabenya, was observed personally distributing sachets of yoghurt to her constituents

This happened during the limited voter registration exercise, following her public apology for extended parliamentary absence

The video of this gesture has gone viral, prompting a range of reactions, with some perceiving it as an effort to win favour ahead of upcoming elections

In a proactive effort to reconnect with her constituents, Hon Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, was recently seen personally distributing sachets of yoghurt to the residents of her constituency at the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

This notable gesture follows her recent public apology for an extended absence from parliamentary duties and has gained significant attention online, eliciting a spectrum of reactions and discussions.

The video captures Hon Adwoa Safo actively engaging with her constituents, serving them yoghurt as they participate in the voter registration process.

How social media users are reacting to Adwoa Safo's video

While some perceive her actions as a genuine attempt to strengthen her relationship with the electorate and address their needs, others interpret it as a strategic move to garner favour in anticipation of the upcoming elections.

As the video continues to circulate, its potential impact on the political landscape in Dome-Kwabenya and beyond remains a subject of interest and debate.

Below are some interesting reactions YEN.com.gh gathered on Ghana's social media.

Quecy Saint Gabriel said:

Herh Ghana fu) paaa don't be surprised seeing them queueing up to go vote for her again....smh nkwasiasem seyiaa na afe also

Gaius Rexford Kunzong mentioned:

Hahahah just look at her because 2024 is closer. Even if I have learning disability I’ll never vote for her.

Anthony Spoiley indicated:

If not for this woman like the e-levy would’ve started for a very long time .let’s appreciate her good works

Adwoa Safo issues apology, specifically to President Nana Akufo-Addo, for past misconduct

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, Adwoa Safo produced a well-scripted video of apology to the entire NPP, but especially to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Although she did not specifically mention her long absence from the country last year in the apology video, she grabbed headlines for overstaying her leave of absence in the US.

She lost her position as gender and social protection minister, and her Dome-Kwabenya seat came close to being declared vacant.

NPP extends warm welcome to Sarah Adwoa Safo's apology

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has extended a warm welcome to the apology issued by Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya.

Haruna Mohammed, Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, acknowledged Safo's apology as a positive and constructive step. In her apology, Safo expressed remorse to the President, the NPP, and Parliament for her controversial absence from official duties over the past two years.

