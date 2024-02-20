Bafour Owiredu Agyarko Minta II, the Ankobeahene of Begoro, has narrowly escaped destoolment after the Akyem Abuakwa Council decided to dismiss the case against him

The Ankrobeahene of Begoro had allegedly endorsed John Mahama on the latter's visit to his township

The Abuakwa Council let him off with a strong caution not to repeat the mistake again

Bafour Owiredu Agyarko Minta II, the Ankobeahene of Begoro, has been spared destoolment following his alleged blunder of endorsing the candidacy of the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

This was after chiefs and other traditional authorities in the area had been cautioned against displaying any partisan support whatsoever.

Collage of chief regalia and NDC flag. Sources: Citinewsroom, myjoyonline

Source: UGC

The Ankobeahene had been summoned to appear before the Akyem Abuakwa Council on Monday, February 19, 2024, after a petition was submitted against him to the Council.

Amongst other things, the petitioners were seeking that the Ankobeahene be destooled for his blunder.

Following his appearance before the Akyem Abuakwa Council, he was left off the hook with a caution.

Speaking to the media, the lawyer of the chief said the Council decided to settle the matter amicably on the back of a private engagement with the chief and his accusers.

He said the matter will not be recalled in the future.

“The bottom line is that the case has come to an end. It has been settled; it won’t be called again,” he said.

Begoro Ankobeahene endorses Mahama

Bafour Owiredu Agyarko Minta II, the Ankobeahene of Begoro, was hauled before the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council for allegedly endorsing NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama on the latter’s tour of the Eastern Region.

This was after a petition signed by Otweresohene Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe and Okyeame Owusu, accusing Bafour Owiredu Agyarko of engaging in partisan politics, was presented to the Akyem Abuakwa Council.

According to the petitioners, the Ankobeahene had made explicit remarks suggesting Begoro's full support for the presidential ambitions of John Mahama.

The petition also alleged that Nana Bafour Owiredu Agyarko Minta II had purported that Nananom had invoked the gods against the New Patriotic Party’s "Breaking the 8" mantra and further cautioned the indigenes to remain vigilant against any vote-rigging agenda by the government.

The petitioners are among other things, seeking an order of destoolment of the Ankobeahene of Begoro, and an unqualified apology from him if found liable.

Otumfuo destools Antoa chief over unauthorised sale of land

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destooled the 96-year-old chief of Antoa, Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, for unauthorised land sales and breach of Asanteman’s customs.

The decision to destool him was made during a ruling of the Kumasi Traditional Council on May 29, 2023.

Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, who served as the Antoa chief for 23 years, faced additional criticism for unilaterally installing his nephew as his successor without proper authorisation.

Source: YEN.com.gh