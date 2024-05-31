NPP MPs Accuse Mahama Of Illegally Granting Dzata Cement Tax Waivers

The Majority Caucus in Parliament has accused the Mahama administration of illegally granting Dzata Cement a tax exemption

Dzata Cement Limited is notably run by the former President's brother, Ibrahim Mahama

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin was making the case for the approval of new tax waivers

The caucus claimed that former President John Dramani Mahama, through executive authorisation, designated Dzata Cement as a strategic investor and offered tax waivers without recourse to Parliamentary approval.

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Thursday, May 30, 2024, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin urged the Minority Caucus to support the government’s quest to industrialise the economy by offering tax exemptions to companies under the One District, One Factory policy.

Afenyo-Markin cited the Dzata Cement claim as an example of why the Minority should support the current push for tax incentives.

“Dzata Cement was a company that benefitted from these unconstitutional and illegal tax incentives... Dzata Cement was granted a tax waiver, and we did not complain because we were told that Dzata Cement was a strategic investor.”

The Majority had earlier petitioned the Speaker of Parliament for the urgent reconvening of the House.

This was to address issues like the additional Financing Agreement is between the government and the International Development Association (IDA) for US$150 million to finance the ongoing Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project.

There was also a Request for Tax Exemption for selected beneficiaries under the One-District-One-Factory Programme.

The additional financing agreement and the approval of new ministers were passed during the recall, but the tax waivers have stalled.

