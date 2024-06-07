Global site navigation

NPP Upper West Region Chairman Dr Saanbaye Basilide Kangbere Reported Dead
Politics

NPP Upper West Region Chairman Dr Saanbaye Basilide Kangbere Reported Dead

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa 2 min read
  • New Patriotic Party Upper West Regional chairman Dr Saanbaye Basilide Kangbere has been reported dead
  • Dr Saanbaye Basilide Kangbere was 76 when he died at his home in Adjiringano in Accra on Friday, June 7, 2024
  • The first vice chairman of the NPP in the Upper West Region is expected to assume his responsibilities

PAY ATTENTION: Read YEN News now on Facebook Broadcast Channel. Click and follow now!

The Upper West Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Saanbaye Basilide Kangbere, has reportedly passed away.

He is reported to have died at his home in Adjiringano in Accra on Friday, June 7, 2024.

NPP Upper West Region Chairman Dr Saanbaye Basilide Kangbere Reported Dead
Dr Saanbaye Basilide Kangbere (R). Source: RADIO WAA 92.1FM
Source: Facebook

Tanko Dauda Daniel, the NPP's Upper West regional secretary, confirmed the death to ChannelOne News.

Tanko, however, noted the party has yet to receive official communication from the family.

Unlock the best of Yen.com.gh on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Read also

Ban on drumming and noisemaking officially lifted ahead of Homowo Festival

Kangberee, who died at the age of 76, according to reports, has been battling with renal health issues for some time.

Adul-Rahman Aziz, the first vice chairman of the NPP in the Upper West Region, is expected to assume his responsibilities.

In 2022, as the incumbent Upper West Regional Chairman of the NPP, he was reelected after beating his main contender, Alhaji Mahama Toyina, by a slim margin, contrary to earlier concerns about his defeat.

Kangbere received 130 of the 242 valid votes cast, while his contender, Mahama Toyiba, received 112 valid votes.

Daughter of former minister Prof Ameyaw Akumfi dies

The daughter of the Board Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority, Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, has died after a fire incident at his Techiman home.

Ewurama Ameyaw Akumfi died on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where she was on admission and receiving treatment.

Read also

Suspect involved in stabbing of Hawa Koomson's son remanded

MP escapes death in Ashanti Region

YEN.com.gh reported that the Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, was involved in a crash on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region.

He was returning from a funeral in his constituency on the evening of Saturday, July 29, 2023, when his vehicle collided with a mini-bus outside the Atwima Mponua township.

The MP's front right tyre burst in an attempt to overtake a car ahead of him, which is one of Ghana's leading causes of accidents.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel