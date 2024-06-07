New Patriotic Party Upper West Regional chairman Dr Saanbaye Basilide Kangbere has been reported dead

The Upper West Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Saanbaye Basilide Kangbere, has reportedly passed away.

He is reported to have died at his home in Adjiringano in Accra on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Tanko Dauda Daniel, the NPP's Upper West regional secretary, confirmed the death to ChannelOne News.

Tanko, however, noted the party has yet to receive official communication from the family.

Kangberee, who died at the age of 76, according to reports, has been battling with renal health issues for some time.

Adul-Rahman Aziz, the first vice chairman of the NPP in the Upper West Region, is expected to assume his responsibilities.

In 2022, as the incumbent Upper West Regional Chairman of the NPP, he was reelected after beating his main contender, Alhaji Mahama Toyina, by a slim margin, contrary to earlier concerns about his defeat.

Kangbere received 130 of the 242 valid votes cast, while his contender, Mahama Toyiba, received 112 valid votes.

