The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, wants to bar mining from forest reserves.

Mahama stressed that the exploration of mineral resources must not come at the expense of vegetative cover.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

Source: Getty Images

He also pledged to promote responsible mining and the restoration of polluted rivers.

Mahama’s pledge came during a public lecture at the Christian Service University in Kumasi.

The former president said the country’s forest reserves were more precious than any minerals underneath them and would not tolerate any actions that would deplete them.

“I will ban all mining in forest reserves because I believe that many of the trees in the reserves, which are more than 700 years old, are more precious assets than any mineral that lies beneath them,” he said.

In November 2022, the government controversially introduced the Environmental Protection Regulation 2022 (L.I. 2462) to provide statutory procedures for mining in forest reserves.

Environmental groups and civil society organisations have protested the L.I. and called for it to be repealed.

There have been reports about mining in the Kakum National Park and the Amanzule Conservation Area.

On mining in the Kakum park, the Minerals Commission clarified that High Street Ghana Limited's pursuit of a mining license was turned down.

A coalition of NGOs led by Ghana Environment Advocacy petitioned the Minerals Commission regarding mining activities in the Amanzule Conservation Area.

Okyenhene destools chief over illegal mining

YEN.com.gh reported that the Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panin destooled one of his chiefs, the Benkumhene of Asamang-Tamfoe, for illegally mining within his domain.

Nana Boakye Darkwa was destooled after a petition was brought against him by some concerned citizens in the area.

After a series of proceedings by the Akyem Abuakwa Judicial Council that the Okyenhene chaired, the Benkumhene was stripped of his title.

