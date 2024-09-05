Actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo, as part of his door-to-door campaign, joined residents of Ayawaso West Wuogon in a basketball contest

He displayed his exceptional basketball skills and even hit Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronalsdo's goal Siuuu celebration after scoring

The video from his campaign tour melted the hearts of many Ghanaians who admired how involving Dumelo was in the lives of the constituents

Celebrated actor and aspiring Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament, John Dumelo, was spotted playing basketball with some residents of the constituency.

John Dumelo plays basketball with the Ayawaso West Wuogon residents. Image Credit: @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

John Dumelo plays basketball with constituents

In the caption of his Instagram post, John Dumelo noted that he was still undertaking his door-to-door campaign as part of his campaign for MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

He noted that he was not putting pressure on himself and taking it one day at a time until the deciding day, December 7, 2024.

"Just another campaign day....taking it a day at a time. #ideyu #thenextmp"

The father of two displayed his impeccable basketball skills on the basketball court located in the community.

He made several baskets, and in the final one, he joined some of the residents in celebrating by doing the goal celebration of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's Siuuu.

Below is the video of John Dumelo playing basketball:

Reactions to John Dumelo playing basketball

Many people in the comment section were impressed with John Dumelo's basketball skills, and they rated him highly in the comments.

Others also shared parts of the video that warmed their hearts, such as him doing Cristiano Ronaldo's signature goal celebration, the Siu, with the other residents of the constituency.

Other staunch fans encouraged the residents to vote for him upon evaluating his impressive efforts in his door-to-door campaign.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

sanipragkizer said:

"U guys for vote for am seriously"

gauchomns said:

"Farmer John is the people’s leader and the people’s choice plus a future president and there is absolutely nothing we can do about it"

c.donkor said:

"Hope we will still see him doing all this after elected into office"

braakwaku said:

"Agya mo mma yɛn nka na Dumelo wɔ vibes…"

chillingstunna100 said:

"Isn't this beautiful❤️....The celebration alone touches ma heart❤️❤️❤️❤️.... NDC b3ba John Dumelo b3ba❤️"

mzz_purple7 said:

"The People's choice 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #idey4u"

ladysossavi said:

"Keep on keeping on and the Lord will shine His countenance upon you.👏"

John Dumelo's door-to-door campaign

YEN.com.gh also reported that John Dumelo was vying for the seat in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in the December polls.

The NDC flagbearer was welcomed with open arms as he visited workplaces and homes in the constituency, including vehicle workshops.

Ghanaians who commented on the video vouched to vote for him due to his impressive efforts to improve the lives of the area's residents.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh