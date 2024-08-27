Actor and politician John Dumelo announced that he received a call at around 4:30 in the morning from residents complaining about water shortages in the area

A video he shared on social media showed a truck carrying poly tanks helping the residents fill their buckets, basins and gallons with water

The video melted the hearts of many people who admired Mr Dumelo's hard work and others pledged their vote for him

Actor and politician John Dumelo came to the rescue of Okponglo residents who had been experiencing water shortages in the community.

John Dumelo provides water to Okponglo residents

The celebrated actor and National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate vying for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat shared a video on his Instagram page about a sad experience in the Okponglo community.

In his post, he noted that the community had been experiencing water shortage and many homes did not have water, a problem NDC flagbearer John Mahama has vowed to resolve.

Mr Dumelo, who is campaigning, said that at around 4:30 am on August 27, 2024, he received an emergency call about the situation and around 5 am, a truck carrying giant polytanks was in the area filling the basins, barrels and gallons of residents.

"I had a call at 4:30 am from Okponglo that they had no water and they needed my help… I responded. #idey4u #thenextMp"

In the video, Mr Dumelo was seen helping the Ayawaso West constituency residents lift the filled basins off the ground and placing them on their heads. He stood by and ensured that everyone was catered for.

Reactions to John Dumelo's video

The video touched the hearts of many Ghanaians who commended Mr Dumelo's hard work in ensuring the Ayawaso West Wuogon residents had their needs addressed.

Below are the heartwarming reactions from Ghanaians:

purplevoony said:

"John try and dig a borehole for them not this kind of sponsorship."

karenkashkane said:

"May God bring us to December 7th safely; I can’t wait to vote with all the thumbs on my body for you ❤️🙌"

yayra.aa said:

"You're doing so well John. May God crown your efforts in December✨"

choqolate_gh said:

"This man ❤️ the next President, aswearrr. The man is working 😊😊😊😊

derry_onpoint said:

"God bless you … in opposition but you still emptied your pocket to serve humanity .. well done 👏"

johntijani1 said:

"Giving Mama Lydia heart attack every morning 😂😂😂😂you deserve to be the MP of Ayawaso West by all standards 🙌"

issah_cubana said:

"Nice one keep up the amazing job 👏 My incoming MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency inshallah John Dumelo is winning the upcoming election"

Staunch NPP man Prince vouches for Dumelo

YEN.com.gh reported that actor Prince David Osei pledged his support for fellow actor and politician John Dumelo to win the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat in the upcoming parliamentary elections in December 2024.

Explaining his decision, Prince, who is a staunch NPP supporter, said that the last time he campaigned for the current MP who is on the NPP side, Honourable Lydia Alhassan, she was ungrateful.

Prince choosing an NDC side over his NPP side got many people calling him names such as stomach politics.

