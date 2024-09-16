The commissioning of District Road Improvement Programme equipment in Gomoa West has been marred by violence

The Member of Parliament in the area, Richard Gyan-Mensah, has been accused of being part of the confusion

The District Road Improvement Programme was launched in July to aid infrastructure development but has been marred by controversy

There was some confusion at the commissioning of earth-moving equipment under the recently launched District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) in the Gomoa West district.

Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were involved in the confusion, but the cause of the conflict remains unknown.

The District Road Improvement Programme is ongoing across the country.

Reports indicate that the Member of Parliament in the area, Richard Gyan-Mensah, arrived with some angry NDC party members to disrupt the programme.

They have also been accused of brandishing some weapons. Gyan-Mensah has denied the allegations.

The District Road Improvement Programme was launched in July to empower local governments with the resources needed to enhance road networks nationwide.

The programme has sparked some controversy because of the partisanship accompanying the deployment and branding of the project.

DRIP tipper truck battery stolen

Unknown individuals in Konongo in the Asante Akim Central Municipality have stolen a battery from one of the tipper trucks belonging to the District Road Improvement Project.

The truck had been packed at the premises of the Asante Akim Central Municipal Assembly while authorities trained individuals expected to operate the machines when work began.

During a routine equipment test on Thursday, August 29, 2024, the officials discovered that the tipper truck’s battery had been stolen.

Akufo-Addo touts his infrastructure achievements

YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo said his infrastructural projects have had a more far-reaching impact on Ghanaians.

He stated that the roads and bridges he has built have improved connectivity between rural and urban centres, fostering trade and improving the quality of life of Ghanaians.

He said his government had completed the construction of 12,830km of roads across the country and added six more interchanges.

Akufo-Addo recently cut sod for the expansion of the Accra-Tema Motorway.

