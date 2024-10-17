DKB has expressed disappointment with the NDC's handling of issues surrounding his video, advertising John Mahama's 24-hour economy policy

The comedian had sought to explain Mahama's flagship policy with a skit in which he 'withdrew' money at midnight

The skit did not impress a large number of Ghanaians, and the NDC released a statement denouncing it

Popular Ghanaian comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney, widely known as DKB, has reacted to criticisms of his recently released video for John Mahama's campaign.

DKB, one of the Ghanaian stars openly campaigning for Mahama and the NDC, released a skit on the party's proposed 24-hour economy policy. The skit was intended as an advert to explain the policy to the Ghanaian public.

DKB feels betrayed by the NDC after his 24-hour economy advert for John Mahama backfired. Photo source: @dkbghana

DKB's 24-hour economy advert sparks controversy

However, the skit has sparked widespread criticism from various quarters, including notable figures such as Franklin Cudjoe, The IMANI boss described the video as a "very crappy advert," questioning whether DKB had been compensated by the NDC for his efforts.

Many other NPP people, including Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, also used the advert for the NDC, emphasising that the proponents of the 24-hour economy did not even understand it.

The NDC quickly distanced itself from the skit in response to the growing controversy. In an official statement, the party advised that anyone wishing to promote NDC policies should seek clearance and guidance from the National Communications Bureau.

Watch DKB's skit below:

DKB feels betrayed by NDC

Reacting to the backlash and the NDC's official position, the comedian indicated that he felt betrayed by the party.

In a video shared online, DKB said he was pained by the party's press statement, which threw him under the bus. Despite his pain, he still committed to supporting Mahama's campaign.

"NDC's own dey pain me, but it's okay. Posterity will judge us. I still have love for JM and the 24-hour economy," he said.

To the people in the NPP, DKB begged for them to cease fire saying,

"Please if you insult small, pause and drink water. Go commercial break. It's just a skit, I haven't killed anybody. Just a skit to communicate how I understand 24-hour economy to people."

Watch DKB's video below:

