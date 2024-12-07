NPP's Dr Mattew Opoku Prempeh looked joyous as he cast his ballot at the Apagyafie polling station in the Manhyia South District

The medical doctor and politician wore an expensive designer outfit and matching shoes to cast his vote

Some social media users have commented on NAPO's viral video trending on Instagram and TikTok

The 2024 running mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly called NAPO, has cast his vote in the 2024 General elections.

The former Member of Parliament for the Manhyia South District donned a white outfit as he arrived at the Apagyafie Polling Station with his lovely wife.

The 2024 running mate for the NPP, Dr Mattew Opoku Prempeh, dons a white outfit to vote at Manhyia South District. Photo credit: @tv3.

NPP's NAPO wore a white short-sleeved shirt and tailored-to-fit white trousers while styling his look with a cap.

Dr Mattew Opoku Prempeh's wife, Alma Nana Pokua Abena Adade-Prempeh, wore a simple, colourful maxi dress and ponytail hairstyle.

Watch the video below:

NAPO looks casual in white as he votes

Ghanaians react to NAPO voting at Manhyia South District.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

amoh225 stated:

"Man has done his part, and God of possibilities will reward him greatly."

picky_anni stated:

"Waawe."

adwoa_yanks stated:

"I bet this man just voted for JM😂."

hiighest stated:

"He voted for JM."

perfect.myles stated:

"Mind you he is voting for NDC."

juliet.ashar stated:

"NPP is going to lose."

omalache_123 stated:

"He is voting for NDC 😂😂😂".

NPP's Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia casts his vote

Elsewhere, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has cast his vote at Walewale.

He wore a white smock and black trousers to vote after his nationwide campaign.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaian youth publicly trashes free SHS policy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a young Senior High School student who attacked President Akufo-Addo's free SHS policy in a live interview at the party's final Possibilities Victory Rally in a video that went viral.

The SHS student spoke on the difficulties with the education policy and the fact that many students fail in their final exams.

Many individuals shared mixed reactions after watching the viral video on Instagram.

