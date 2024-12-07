Incumbent member of parliament for Ablekuma West constituency Ablekuma West constituency has publicly denied sharing food on election day

Addressing the media, the 60-year-old politician explained that she would never violate the laws of the country

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted by TV3 on Instagram

Member of parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has refuted allegations that she attempted to bribe voters with food packages on election day, December 7, 2024.

She added that contrary to what some public members had alleged, the food packages were intended to be distributed to New Patriotic Party (NPP) agents in the constituency rather than to voters.

Speaking to the media at the Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful stated that:

"We've asked them [NPP party agents] to work for us since dawn. We have to ensure that we've given them breakfast, we've given them lunch, and we've given them dinner. And so we have cars going around distributing food to our agents."

"They got to the Assemblies of God polling station, and the NDC were insisting that we had stuffed the food packs with something."

"And so they created a scene there. And I've read online portals saying we were sending food to people in the queue. That's grossly inaccurate, and I'd be grateful if at least you take the trouble to ascertain exactly what's going on."

Ursula Owusu denies bribing voters with food

Some Ghanaians commented on Ursula Owusu-Ekuful video on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

jaymade_100 stated:

"You ain’t fighting no one over a seat in Parliament in Jan … you going home today."

Akyerelux stated:

"Woa wo jejereje😂."

naaamerley stated:

"Wo boooowa 😂."

miss.makavo stated:

"Then why did the car go?? CO e and give your agents and go err🤣🤣🤣."

bellajohnson6218 stated:

"3sewoara madam English woman, I am happy Ghanaians are learning and will vote on policies instead of free give way."

iammrsofosu stated:

"3s3woara 😂😂😂."

partynextdoor_gh stated:

"Woboa woboa."

goddey194 stated:

"Today u go cry."

Voters reject food at Ablekuma West constituency

Some Ghanaians are not happy that the incumbent MP for Ablekuma West constituency Ursula Owusu-Ekuful had allegedly sent her driver to share food with voters in her constituency.

