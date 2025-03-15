Zoro King aka Sean Frimpong has opened up about his life and success which he ascribes to an unmerited favour on his life

The wealthy businessman based in the UK says this favour fueled his rise in the business world abroad and at home

Many netizens were intrgued when he said about 132 people have named their babies after him

Ghanaian businessman Zoro King aka Sean Frimpong, recently had a sit down with Plus One TV for an extensive chat about his life.

King Zoro is known for his business drive and successful strides in the UK and Ghana. However, his deep ties to Kumasi's showbiz industry cannot be overstated. He was once a key member of rapper Cabum's management.

The car tyre dealer has always sought to inspire many younger ones with his business acumen, growing his wealth in the UK after relocating from Ghana as a high school graduate.

He now owns several properties including hostels and fuel stations scattered across his home country.

In a recent interview, Zoro King established that he owes his strides to an unmerited favour in his life since childhood.

The wealthy businessman claimed that he had experienced favour in various aspects of his life including school, business and even in relationships.

According to him, the favour has given him a likeable personality influencing over 132 people to name their babies after him.

King Zoro launches new Range Rover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sean Solomon Frimpong, aka King Zoro, had added a new Range Rover to his luxurious fleet of cars.

This comes after a video of a handyman embossing the new Range Rover with a customised number plate popped up online.

The rich businessman from Kumasi owns several high-end vehicles including a white Brabus G Wagon which he often drives.

