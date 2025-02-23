Ghanaian musician, Great Ampong has apologised to Ghanaians for his actions ahead of the December 2024 elections

He released a song to express his apology but many think it is a strategy to get his unhappy supporters back

Social media users thronged the comment section to share different opinions on the new song he had released

Gospel musician Isaiah Ampong popularly called Great Ampong is seeking forgiveness for some of his actions during the 2024 campaign.

He has released a song titled ‘Apology’ from the album Apology to plead with Ghanaians to forgive him for his unpalatable actions.

Gospel musician Great Ampong releases a new song titled 'Apology.' Photo credit: Great Ampong

The duration of the song is 00:03:32 and it tells about his regrets and his knowledge of hindsight which makes him render an apology.

In a video on X, Great Ampong is seen in the Roro House of Music recording his new song before it was released.

“After election no campaign. We are all Ghanaians. Hold your friend's hand and look him in the face, give him a smile and a hug. Don’t let politics destroy our relationships because the politician you are fighting for may even be asleep. The politician you are fighting for may rather buy luxurious gifts for his girlfriend,” parts of the song said.

“I have said something which I regret. If I had known I shouldn’t have said them. I sang a song and now regret, I shouldn’t have sung,” the musician continued.

Great Ampong and his music producer, Buddy Roro. Photo credit: Great Ampong

It would be recalled that Ampong said a lot through his music during the ahead of the 2024 general election which led him to lose some of his fans.

It is speculated that he is seeking to reconnect with his fans after losing them in the line of campaigning for the New Patriotic Party.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Great Ampong’s ‘Apology’ song

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Great Ampong’s new release shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@KSnetne said:

“It’s refreshing to see Great Ampong take responsibility and offer an apology, a rare move in today’s polarized political climate. It’s a reminder that accountability matters, even in the heat of political campaigns.”

@GhDevMe wrote:

“If he is sorry, he should remove it from all digital music platforms.”

@B6ADASS said:

“Solid fan fooler standing 10 toes😹 if he was serious, it would’ve been off Dsps. Stomach gospel artist.”

@Dawson_Blaud wrote:

“This apology song gives the akokc funu and sliver vibes. Anaa meboa.”

@AmaSafoaGh said:

“He is just setting himself up for insult. This is politics we understand but why must you come to remind Ghanaians of their pains 8yrs ago😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

@Xcedis1 wrote:

“These people think they are wise, you are a politician and that you will always be to us, you can never be a true gospel musician we know you to be.”

@premooooooo asked:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Would he have apologised if NPP had won?”

@SteveFr69314074 said:

“Well-meaning Ghanaians should stop patronizing anything that got to with this ampong guy.”

Great Ampong not approached for a campaign song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Great Ampong said he had not been paid to record a campaign song for the 2024 elections.

According to him, even though his doors were opened for such a venture no political party had reached out to him with an offer.

He added that he is still a sympathiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but will not compromise on the business side of his career.

