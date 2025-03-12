John Dumelo Sworn In As Deputy Minister For Food And Agriculture By President Mahama At A Ceremony
Prominent Ghanaian actor turned politician John Setor Dumelo has been sworn in as the deputy minister for Food and Agriculture.
In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency was among several deputy ministers who officially became the deputy ministers of state in a ceremony held at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
Below is the video of John Dumelo being sworn in as a deputy minister:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has 3 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh