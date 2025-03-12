Global site navigation

John Dumelo Sworn In As Deputy Minister For Food And Agriculture By President Mahama At A Ceremony
by  Kofi Owusu

Prominent Ghanaian actor turned politician John Setor Dumelo has been sworn in as the deputy minister for Food and Agriculture.

John Dumelo
John Dumelo sworn in as deputy minister for Food and Agriculture by President Mahama at a ceremony. Photo source: @the1957news
In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency was among several deputy ministers who officially became the deputy ministers of state in a ceremony held at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

Below is the video of John Dumelo being sworn in as a deputy minister:

