Sammy Gyamfi was videoed gifting Agradaa some money, which the public condemned in no uncertain terms

The acting Chief Executive of Ghana Gold Board, then, apologised and explained why he gave Agradaa the money

However, several Ghanaians are unhappy with his description of Agradaa as a person in need

Several Ghanaians on social media expressed their unhappiness with the acting Chief Executive of Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, for describing Evangelist Mama Pat as a needy person.

Sammy Gyamfi shared a post on social media apologising to Ghanaians for giving Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly called Agradaa, dollars.

Ghanaians respond to Sammy Gyamfi's apology, telling him Agradaa is not a needy person. Photo credit: Sammy Gyamfi

Source: Facebook

In his apology, Sammy Gyamfi explained that it has been his lifelong custom to give money to people in need.

“To clarify, this was simply a kind gesture to a fellow human being, in line with my daily and life-long custom of lending a helping hand to people in need. I sincerely thought that I was doing this act of kindness in private, and never imagined that same could find its way into the public space. That is unfortunate and regrettable.”

However, several people on social media were not happy with the classification of Agradaa as a needy person in Sammy Gyamfi's apology.

Sammy Gyamfi apologises for giving Agradaa Dollars in public. Photo credit: OriginalAgradaa

Source: Instagram

Most people argue that considering her opulent lifestyle, she shown on social media, she fails to be a needy person.

Agradaa has in the past shown her buildings and personal belongings, exhibiting her wealth. Many believe that by such acts, she does not qualify to be described as a needy person who should be given such money.

Netizens condemn Sammy Gyamfi

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions of Ghanaians on social media. Read them below:

@Gen_Buhari_ said:

"Agradaa’s multi-million properties…Sammy Gyamfi claimed he was helping a needy person, but this is the 'needy person' we are talking about in the attached video-the same person with all these expensive cars and a luxurious house in a prime location. This highlights the contrast between the claim and the visible wealth shown. The grassroots of the NDC should be worried."

@eastsportsman wrote:

"Agradaaa falls into the needy category in Ghana?? The one who shows how wealthy she is on FB Live at least once a week?"

@CrissWaddle said:

"Let’s not make excuses for Sammy Gyamfi, we need the best behaviour from our politicians, he messed up big time. Having dollars in the car alone is bad for your position, let alone gifting it out, when some grassroots party members self no chop."

Agyemang Duah Kweku Jr. wrote:

"If Agradaa is needy, then I am a charity organisation."

@NanaKwame_off said:

"Needy Agradaa in her luxurious house with her expensive cars. Sammy Gyamfi paaa."

@TwoTerty1 wrote:

"Today, Agradaa is “Needy.” God go punish you people waaa. I said NPP and NDC no difference, and they dragged me."

@Saint_Chevnna said:

"E dey pain ankasa.. imagine campaigning using your own funds, power comes and they are telling you to wait, meanwhile sharing 1000s of dollars with this woman. On top of that, you insult Ghanaians' intelligence by saying Agradaa is "needy"?"

Agradaa defects to NDC

YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa expressed her admiration for Sammy Gyamfi and the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Agradaa, who used to be an NPP loyalist, said she now identified as a member of the NDC.

This comes after she received a bunch of dollars from Sammy Gyamfi.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh