Maurice Ampaw has got people talking online in the wake of the brouhaha surrounding Sammy Gyamfi's generosity

The lawyer, while speaking on his show, called for the National Security to raid the house of the acting Chief Executive of the Ghana Gold Board

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on the actions of Sammy Gyamfi

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Private legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw has called for the National Security to search the house of the acting Chief Executive of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi.

Speaking on the Mmra Ne Abrabo Mu Nsem programme on Wontumi TV, a visibly incensed Maurice made the call about a viral video showing Gyamfi handing out dollars to Nana Agradaa, the former priestess turned evangelist.

Maurice Ampaw tells National Security to raid Sammy Gyamfi over his dollar gift. Photo credit: @GTV Ghana/Facebook, @Sammy Gyamfi/Faebook

Source: UGC

Maurice Ampaw alleged that the open display of opulence by Sammy Gyamfi is clear evidence that the embattled CEO has millions of dollars stashed in his house, hence the need for National Security to intervene.

He also called for the accounts of Sammy Gyamfi to be frozen, adding that he should be suspended pending investigations.

"National Security by this time, if it was Chairman Wontumi, they would have raided his home. Go and raid Sammy Gyamfi’s house, because there are millions of dollars there."

Watch the video below:

Agradaa defects to NDC

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Agradaa reacted to the ongoing brouhaha surrounding the gift he received from Sammy Gyamfi.

In a video, she opened up about her admiration for Sammy Gyamfi and the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Agradaa, who used to be a loyal supporter of the NPP, now says she identifies as a member of the NDC. This declaration came after she received a bundle of dollars from Sammy Gyamfi

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh