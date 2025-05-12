Popular Ghanaian political commentator, Appiah Stadium, has reacted to the video of Sammy Gyamfi, CEO of the Gold Board, gifting dollars to Agradaa

In his video, he passionately appealed to President Mahama, the NDC and the entire nation to forgive Mr Gyamfi

Netizens who saw Appiah Stadium's video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with many disagreeing with his comments

Staunch National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporter, Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC and the entire nation to forgive Sammy Gyamfi following his recent engagement with Evangelist Mama Pat.

In a video, he went down on his knees to beg the president to temper justice with mercy and pardon Sammy Gyamfi.

He argued that Mr Gyamfi has worked very hard and contributed to the NDC gaining power again. Therefore should be pardoned for this error.

Sammy Gyamfi, who is the CEO of the Gold Board, has stoked public outrage after a video of him gifting Mama Pat, best known as Agradaa, some dollars.

Agradaa was spotted in a video posing for a picture with Sammy Gyamfi, after which she asked for fuel money.

Responding to her request, Mr Gyamfi pulled out some dollar notes and counted a portion for her. However, Agradaa pulled all the notes from his hands. Later, she noted that the money was $800.

The scene, captured in a video, has since gone viral, igniting public backlash against Mr Gyamfi. Ghanaians displeased with the move have asked President Mahama to urgently act on the matter and dismiss Sammy Gyamfi, if possible.

Another group also wants the Office of the Special Prosecutor to intervene and investigate Sammy Gyamfi. Angry NDC foot soldiers have also criticised Sammy Gyamfi, claiming that there are needy supporters of the NDC, but he chose to gift dollars to someone who supported the party's arch rival during the last elections held in December 2024.

Appiah Stadium reacts to angry Ghanaians

Appiah Stadium has asked Ghanaians and the President to let it go this time. He acknowledged that Mr Gyamfi's gesture, especially to Agradaa, was unacceptable; however, Mr Gyamfi had worked hard to ensure the NDC's 2024 election victory and should not be dismissed for this singular mistake.

Appiah Stadium recounted the events in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections, where Agradaa prophesied the victory of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He seemed disappointed that some astute party members were mingling and even pampering the famed televangelist despite her actions against the party when they were in opposition.

Regardless, he felt Mr Gyamfi should be pardoned. Appiah noted that, looking at how Sammy Gyamfi positions himself, he has a bright future in politics.

Watch the video of Appiah Stadium below:

