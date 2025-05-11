President John Mahama has updated Ghanaians on Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's health

The Vice President was first hospitalised at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Legon on March 29

Social media users who saw President John Mahama's post thronged the comment section to wish the Vice President well

President John Dramani Mahama shared an encouraging update on the health status of the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, after her health scare.

Ghana’s Head shared the development when he wished his Vice President and other Ghanaian women a Happy Mother’s Day.

In a Facebook post, President John Mahama said he visited Prof Opoku-Agyemang abroad, where she is resting after recovering from illness.

“A special Mother’s Day greeting to my Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, whom I had the pleasure of visiting earlier this morning.”

“She is taking a deserved rest after recovering from illness and looking forward to resuming her duties soon. To her and all Ghanaian mothers, I say Happy Mother’s Day,” he added.

Ghanaians wish Veep well on Mother’s Day

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by President John Mahama on Facebook. Read them below:

Martin Dassah said:

"Ghanaians are exceedingly happy and excited hearing this from you, President Mahama. God bless you abundantly. We wish our Mother a speedy recovery."

Adams Naomi KarnettaLee wrote:

"Happy Mother's Day, Madam Vice President💐. May Allah heal your body and allow you to return healthy for our sake. Ameen 🤲🏿."

Erickson Augustt said:

“Happy Mother’s Day Vice President of the Republic of Ghana. I am very happy to see you standing on your feet with your boss...I wish you a speedy recovery. God bless you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Nuru-Hakh Heena wrote:

“Special Mother's Day wishes to all mothers and speedy recovery to our vice president. And thank you to our able president for the visit may Allah reward you for that and provide you too with good health and His protections. Amen.”

Dotsey Mortoo said:

“If simplicity and modesty were human beings, they would be perfectly reflected in these two remarkable souls. If you miss them, I doubt you’ll find anyone else like them. May God bless the President and Vice President of our land. Ghana is indeed becoming great again because of your leadership. We salute you both!”

Akwasi Duah wrote:

“Happy Mother’s Day to you, Mommy. We believe you are healed in Jesus Christ's Mighty Name. And to the gentleman of the land, God will increase you, and you will be victorious in your administration. God bless you, sir, we salute 🫡 you.”

