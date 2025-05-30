Four officers from the Western Central Regional Police Command have been promoted for their professionalism and dedication

Their promotion follows the arrest of three suspects linked to a murder case in Asiyaw, Eastern Region

The Ghana Police Service praised the officers and reaffirmed its commitment to rewarding excellence in crime fighting

The Ghana Police Service has promoted four officers from the Western Central Regional Police Command for their diligence, professionalism, and dedication to duty.

The promoted officers are General Sergeant Fetus Gameli Kukuia, General Corporal Christian Asare, General Corporal Nicholas Kingsley Amoah, and General Constable Adam Yakubu.

Ghana Police Service promotes four officers for exceptional service. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook.

The four individuals have been promoted to the ranks of Inspector, Sergeant, and Lance Corporal, respectively.

According to a statement sighted on the Facebook post of the Ghana Police Service, the officers were honoured for exhibiting due diligence and professionalism in their line of duty.

The Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, and members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) commended the officers, stating that their promotion will serve as motivation and encouragement to other personnel.

The Ghana Police Service further reiterated its commitment to rewarding excellence and dedication in the fight against crime.

The recognition of the officers' exceptional service is a testament to the service's efforts to maintain law and order.

Read the Facebook post below:

The officers arrest murder suspects

According to the statement, the officers were promoted following their excellent performance in apprehending three suspects connected to the murder of five people at Asiyaw, near Nsawam in Ghana’s Eastern Region.

The suspects were reportedly caught on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at Bawdie Barrier near Wassa Akropong while trying to escape the area carrying a submachine gun and ammunition.

"Upon interrogation, suspect Hakeem Imoro revealed that the firearm had been given to him by his boss, known as Forson, who was later identified as Samuel Atsu Forson alias Alanyo, already under arrest in connection with the murder at Asiyaw," the police statement read.

"Further investigations have confirmed that the three suspects arrested at Bawdie Barrier were directly linked to the Asiyaw murder case and were attempting to flee the jurisdiction when they were arrested by the vigilant officers from the Western Central Regional Command," portions of the statement further read.

Ghanaians congratulate the promoted officers

Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section of the police Facebook post to congratulate the four officers on their promotion.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few of the reactions below:

@Martin Maabobra Anoyang said:

"Also, promote the officers involved in the arrest of the recent kidnapping syndicate in Nigeria. They also deserve a promotion la."

@Emotion Xormse also said:

"Good news, this is what we want to hear. Not promoted post when they die, congratulations. Service above self.

@KJ Foster commented:

"Congratulations on the good work, you deserve more."

Constable Prince Fordjour being awarded GH¢11,000 for returning GH¢2,000 discharged by ATM Photo credit: Ghana Police Service Source/Facebook.

Police officer awarded GH¢11,000 for returning GH¢2,000

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that an honest police officer, Constable Prince Fordjour, was rewarded for his integrity.

At a brief event held with iconic professionals in both the police service and Stanbic Bank in attendance, Constable Fordjour was presented GH¢11,00 and other packages.

This was after the honest officer returned GH¢2,000 that had been discharged mistakenly by an ATM.

