A bail variation application was filed for the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi, by Gary Nimako

The Member of Parliament for Gushegu, Hassan Tampuli, disclosed that Gary Nimako filed the motion on the orders of Wontumi's wife

He explained that Chairman Wontumi's wife was concerned about what was happening to her husband and made the decision

The Member of Parliament for Gushegu, Hassan Tampuli, said the bail variation application filed for Bernard Antwi Boasiako was done under the instructions of his wife.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), popularly called Chairman Wontumi, has been in custody even though he had been granted bail.

Hassan Tamuli discloses that Wontumi's wife instructed Gary Nimako to file for a bail variation. Photo credit: MBawumia

Source: Facebook

He was granted a GH₵50,000 bail with two sureties on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. However, he stayed in custody for two days.

By the time his legal team secured the needed conditions for his bail, a suit varying the application had been filed in the court, therefore making his release impossible.

Chairman Wontumi’s lead counsel, Andy Appiah-Kubi, confirmed this when he spoke to the media men on the night of Friday, May 30, 2025.

“My client is not going home tonight. We encountered a challenge that needs to be addressed before we can go forward. Unknown to me, there was an application to frustrate what we are doing, so we will deal with it on Monday. It is an application that was not filed by my good self, but that prohibits us."

Why Wontumi's wife asked for bail variation

The motion was filed by the NPP's Director of Legal Affairs, Gary Nimako. Speaking on Accra-based Joy News, Dr Tampuli said Chairman Wontumi’s wife and his aide were those who directed Gary Nimako to file the motion after initial attempts to meet the bail requirements proved difficult.

“On Tuesday, after he (Wontumi) had left (The CID headquarters) in the afternoon, he was picked up, so naturally, 48 hours would lapse in the afternoon on Thursday. So we were trying to get all these bill conditions met before that time."

"So on Friday, Gary was instructed by Chairman Wontumi’s wife and his aide, not the party. Gary is the Director of Legal for the party, but he was not instructed by the General Secretary or the chairman of the National Council, but by Chairman Wontumi’s wife.”

Dr Tampuli said that Gary Nimako got in touch with Andy Appiah-Kubi to know where they were with the bail. He then proposed to Andy Appiah Kubi that they file another motion for variation of the bill conditions.

"According to Gary, Andy said he was in the process of doing so up to about 2:35 pm when the process was filed, I think Andy hadn't done so. So clearly, Chairman Wontumi’s wife was agitated, and she did that. She wants to see her husband, regardless of what is going on behind us. She wants to see her husband, and she wants to see the lawyers doing something. So, if you are doing something and it's not known to her, she will not be satisfied. So, she properly instructed Gary."

NPP MPs mocked over protest

YEN.com.gh reported that the Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, mocked the Minority for ending its boycott of Parliament prematurely.

NPP MPs earlier threatened to boycott Parliament until Chairman Wontumi was released.

However, the MPs returned to Parliament on May 30, 2025, which amazed many.

Adongo jokingly told them that they had abandoned Chairman Wontumi during proceedings in Parliament.

Source: YEN.com.gh