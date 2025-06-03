A video showing the condition of NPP politician, Chairman Wontumi, before and after his arrest by EOCO, has surfaced on social media

The video shows an energetic Chairman Wontumi before his arrest by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and his frail condition on his release

Social media users reacted with deep sympathy to Wontumi's look and theorised that he must have really suffered during his time in custody

A video showing the stark contrast between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi's condition before and after his arrest has gone viral on social media.

The NPP executive spent six days in the custody of EOCO, who arrested him on May 27, 2025, in Accra and held him at their offices on charges of fraud, money laundering, causing financial loss to the state, and others.

Wontumi was released late on Monday, June 2, 2025, after meeting bail conditions set at Gh₵ 50 million with two sureties.

A video showing Chairman Wontumi's frail look following his release surfaced on social media immediately after he was cut loose.

The boisterous politician, known for his bombastic utterances against his political opponents on Wontumi TV and Radio, was left in poor health, struggling to even walk.

He needed assistance from fellow NPP executives to exit custody and get home.

Wontumi's condition upon release was juxtaposed against his look on the day he pulled up to the offices of the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in his sleek Corvette, when he looked fit and energetic.

The before-and-after video alarmed Ghanaians, who expressed sympathy with the NPP leader and raised questions about the conduct of the security agencies against Wontumi.

Watch the video below.

Timeline of Wontumi's incarceration

The prominent businessman was placed under investigation after the NDC took office in January 2025.

He was initially accused of illegal mining and mining in forest reserves and was invited by the Police CID to assist in investigations.

A team of national security officers and police officers stormed his home on Friday, May 23, 2025, to execute a search warrant but met a team of NPP supporters, foiling the move.

He visited the police CID headquarters on Monday, May 26, and subsequently on Tuesday, May 27. He was arrested by EOCO after leaving the CID headquarters and spent six days in their custody.

Ghanaians react to Wontumi's condition after release

The video showing the before and after look of Chairman Wontumi sparked numerous social media reactions.

@Adoma57 commented:

"He looks sick, hopefully he will recover quickly."

@Arena_Studioss said:

"What doesn't kill you makes you stronger😂😂😂😂😂"

@Lady-Julia641 said:

"Whatever the case, sleeping outside your home under such circumstances is not easy. His situation is not beyond normality!. I pray the rest of the politicians learn from this!"

@bettyjohnson1963 wrote:

"The law will humble you in a few days, Wontumi paaa na w’ay3 quiet sei?? 😮😢😢😂"

@thyword.3782 wrote:

"Wontumi couldn't stand alone on his feet. It's a lesson for those who want a shortcut to riches."

NPP vows vengeance over Wontumi's arrest

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo constituency, Vincent Ekow Assafuah promised that Wontumi's arrest and detention will be repaid in kind when the NPP regains power.

Speaking in an interview with Hello FM, he said Wontumi's Gh₵ 50 million bail is unreasonable, and that once the NPP regains power, they will place Gh₵ 1 billion bail on any NDC official they arrest.

