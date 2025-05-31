Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Member of Parliament for the Old Tafo constituency, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has expressed his frustrations with the bail terms set for Chairman Wontumi following his arrest and detention by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Chairman Wontumi's Arrest: Vincent Assafuah Threatens GH₵1 Billion Bail Term If NPP Returns To Power

In an interview with Kumasi-based radio station Hello FM on Saturday, May 31, 2025, the MP warned the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) government over their alleged treatment of the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman.

Honourable Vincent Assafuah warned the NDC that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) might set a GH¢1 billion bail for officials arrested when they return to power.

He stated that even if it takes his party 20 years to return to power, they will retaliate, emphasising that they are still young and closely observing everything happening to Chairman Wontumi.

He said:

"Any time the NPP comes to power, even if it takes 20 years. We are young people and we are seeing what is happening. If they don't take care, we will grant GH¢1 billion bail conditions when we arrest somebody, because that is the law."

"Why are we turning our country into an undemocratic country from where we came? We behave like this country belongs to somebody. Power is transient. The NDC should be watchful."

Vincent Ekow Assafuah also criticised the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and its acting Executive Director, Raymond Archer, for allegedly disrespecting former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during his visit to see and settle Chairman Wontumi's bail conditions at their headquarters.

Source: YEN.com.gh