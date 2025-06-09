Otumfuo Osei Tutu II showed rare emotion while mourning the late Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II

The respected Mamponghene passed away in April 2025, deeply grieving Asanteman and beyond

Photos of the Asantehene’s sorrow have since gone viral, touching the hearts of many Ghanaians

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was visibly emotional as he joined hundreds of mourners to bid farewell to the late Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, one of the most powerful and respected chiefs within the Asante Kingdom.

In solemn photos that have since gone viral on social media, Otumfuo was seen fighting back tears and bowing his head in grief.

Asantehene gets emotional as he mourns the late Mamponghene. Image source: Opemsuo Radio

The late Mamponghene, who served as the Silver Stool occupant and a trusted pillar of support to the Asantehene, passed away in April 2025, causing grief not just among royals but across Asanteman and beyond.

His role as a traditional ruler, advisor, and elder statesman earned him the respect of many in the political, cultural, and religious spheres.

At the funeral grounds, traditional drumming, dirges, and rituals were observed under Asante customs.

Otumfuo's appearance, clad in rich black mourning kente, carried both symbolic weight and emotional intensity.

The photos, showing the King in a rare moment of sorrow, have touched many Ghanaians, sparking an outpouring of sympathy and reflection.

See the photos of the Asantehene grieving the loss of Mamponghene:

Dignitaries grace Mamponghene's funeral

High-profile personalities from Ashanti and beyond graced the funeral of the late Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II. Aside from the Asantehene, former presidents, including John Agyekum Kuffour, Nana Akufo-Addo, and President John Dramani Mahama, were all present.

Osei Kwame Despite, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, Dr Ernes Ofori Sarpong, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, among others.

Source: YEN.com.gh