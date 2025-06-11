Sam George's recent milestone, increasing data bundle packages, has inspired his colleague John Dumelo

The MP's achievement has been a major concern for many Ghanaian internet users since his appointment

John Dumelo celebrated Sam George's moment on social media as he shared his hope to follow in his footsteps

MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has expressed his admiration for the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations' new initiative to increase data bundle packages.

On June 10, the Ministry, led by Ningo Prampram MP Sam Nartey George, announced a significant increment on data bundles.

AirtelTigo Ghana and Telecel will see a 10% increase across all data bundles, while MTN will have a 15% increase

The increment comes after an intense pressure on the minister demanding that he deliver on his promise.

Before the 2024 elections, when the New Patriotic Party was in power, Sam George was the biggest critic of the former minister Ursula Owusu's efforts, as Ghanaians complained about the surge in data prices by telcos.

On social media, many Ghanaians are singing Sam George's praise after putting pen to paper.

His colleague MPs, including Francis Agbana and John Dumelo, were some of the first parliamentarians to publicly commend Sam George.

On X, formerly Twitter, John Dumelo referenced his goal to reform rent prices in Ghana as he hailed Sam George.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP is bent on ensuring that landlords charge at most six months of rent in advance.

Currently, many Ghanaians seeking accommodation are forced to pay up to about two years' advance rent up front.

"One of the first things I will do when I get to parliament is to push for the enforcement of the rent control act. We need to pay at most 6 months rent advance. How can we(youth esp) survive in an economy where we have to pay 2 years rent upfront? Not right.We dey bleed." John Dumelo said in 2020.

In a new post after Sam George's achievement, the MP reaffirmed his commitment to his mission despite his role as the deputy minister for food and Agriculture.

"I remember making this statement and It’s being worked on. Engagements with the ministry responsible for Housing has commenced and in due time I will update Folks on progress. Thanks," John Dumelo in reference to a post from Ketu North MP, Edem Agbana who has also joined the rent reform fight.

MoMo agents get increased commissions

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that mobile money agents saw increased commissions on large transactions from March 2024.

The vendors now make 0.4% on transactions up to GH¢2,000 compared to a flat fee of GH¢4 on transactions between GH¢1,000 and GH¢2,000.

The maximum commissions were raised to GH¢8 from GH¢4 for mobile money agents, affecting transactions of GH¢2,000 and above.

This change to the structure came after the Central Bank reviewed the transaction and balance limits of mobile money wallets upward.

