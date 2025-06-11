A throwback video of MP and actor John Dumelo rapping Jay-Z’s 99 Problems with Majid Michel has gone viral

Ghanaians praised Dumelo for being multitalented, excelling as an actor, politician, farmer, and now a secret rapper

The Deputy Minister started his acting career as a child, appearing in the movie Baby Thief before he joined politics

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, left Ghanaians amazed after he displayed his full rap skills.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the actor-turned-politician rapped along to American artist Jay-Z’s song, 99 Problems with fellow Ghallywood star Majid Michel.

The throwback video appeared to be from a movie scene or a skit and dated back over 10 years. The two actors were seen rapping the song, with one picking up where the other left off.

Ghanaians marvelled at the skill on display by the MP and praised him for being multi-talented, applauding him for being an actor, a politician, a farmer, and a secret rapper.

Netizens said his ability to tackle multiple fields of endeavour placed him in good standing as a leader for the next generation.

The chemistry between the two actors also garnered praise. Majid Michel shared the video on his Instagram page, tagging the politician and describing him as the coolest Minister in Ghana.

“Your MP/Minister could never be as cool as John Dumelo,” he wrote.

The rap video Majid Michel shared is included below:

Before he joined politics, Dumelo worked as an actor for over two decades. He started his career as a child with an appearance in the iconic movie Baby Thief.

He has starred in over 100 movies since, spanning both Ghana and Nigeria, such as The King is Mine, Heart of Men, The Maidens, A Private Storm, and Amakye and Dede.

He was adjudged the Best African Actor Award at the 2012 African Entertainment Awards.

Dumelo moved into politics in 2020 when he contested for the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat.

He narrowly lost to the incumbent MP, Lydia Alhassan. In the 2024 elections, however, he avenged that defeat to claim the seat.

Dumelo, a farmer, was later appointed as the Deputy Minister of Agriculture by President John Dramani Mahama.

Ghanaians react to John Dumelo rapping

Social media users shared their reactions to John Dumelo rapping Jay-Z’s song.

gloriaosarfo said:

"Honourable, gye wo 10🙌🏾😂🌟🌟😂❤️🔥"

afua_benyinwa_sey commented:

"Majid's talent ain't being used enough...I need him in Hollywood."

redberry_17 noted:

"These two erh, unbreakable 🙌😍🫂"

exteemer_emprezz said:

"Woow Woow Woow wooow amazing 🤩 words would fail me if I tell y’all how I felt watching this over 10 times. You ate, ya nailed it 🙌❤️❤️I love you both my fav people ❤️🙌God bless you for making my day cos I really had a bad day."

John Dumelo's daughter celebrates her birthday

YEN.com.gh previously reported that John Dumelo's daughter turned four years old on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

His wife, Gifty Mawunya, celebrated by sharing photos of herself and Malike posing as legal professionals.

The post by Dumelo's wife was accompanied by a heartfelt message praying for God's protection for their girl.

