A Muslim advocacy group warned Kennedy Agyapong after a team member made comments on Mahamudu Bawumia's faith

Nhyiaeso MP, Dr Stephen Amoah, reportedly suggested that Ghanaian Christians would not vote for a Muslim president

The Zongo Youth Movement demanded an apology and barred Agyapong from campaigning in their communities until then

A group calling itself the Zongo Youth Movement, a prominent Muslim advocacy group, has issued a stern warning to New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, over comments made by a member of his team.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah, a known ally of Agyapong, reportedly said the NPP would lose the 2024 election due to the Islamic faith of its presidential candidate, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

A Ghanaian Muslim advocacy group bans Kennedy Agyapong from campaigning in the Zongos over Dr Stephen Amoah's alleged comments. Photo credit: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong/Facebook.

The MP allegedly claimed that Christians in Ghana were not ready to vote for a Muslim presidential candidate. Dr Amoah reportedly made these remarks while speaking to the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) at a recent event.

These comments, however, have not gone down well with the Zongo Youth Movement, considering them divisive and dangerous to the peaceful co-existence between Muslims and Christians in Ghana.

The group has consequently demanded an unqualified apology and retraction of the statement from Dr Stephen Amoah. Until this is done, the Zongo Youth Movement has barred him from campaigning in their communities.

Amoah's comments threaten Muslim-Christian relationship

Speaking to Peace FM on Monday, June 23, 2025, Abdulai Ali, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Zongo Youth Movement, said Muslims are peace-loving people who have coexisted peacefully with Christians in the various Zongo communities across the country.

The Zongo Youth Movement demands apology from Dr Stephen Amoah over alleged inflammatory comments about Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Photo credit: UGC.

"If the politicians who are supposed to uphold our democracy begin to promote religious politics, isn’t that a dangerous path that threatens our national unity? This is very unfortunate because it was not just any politician who made that derogatory statement. This is coming from a Member of Parliament, a former Deputy Minister," he said.

"We think this statement is beyond Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. The message implies that no matter how brilliant a Muslim's ideas or policies are, Christians would never vote for him to lead Ghana. But we, as Muslims, do not believe that Christians are unwilling to vote for a Muslim candidate. So this statement is very dangerous, divisive and a direct insult to the intelligence and values of Muslims," he added.

Both Agyapong and Dr Bawumia are vying for the NPP's flagbearer position, with the primaries slated for January 31, 2026.

Below is the video of the interview on Peace FM with the Zongo Youth Movement PRO about Dr Amoah's alleged comments.

