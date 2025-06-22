Veteran actress Kalsoume Sinare has been appointed Ghana’s Ambassador to Spain by former President John Mahama

The appointment has sparked excitement and praise within Ghana’s entertainment industry, with celebrities like Dr Likee reacting positively

Stakeholders urged Sinare to champion Ghanaian culture abroad, calling for stronger collaborations between embassies and the creative sector

Veteran Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare has been appointed Ghana's Ambassador to Spain by President John Mahama.

The appointment, which was announced to the public on Saturday, June 21, 2025, comes as welcome news to many in the Ghanaian showbiz and entertainment space.

Dr Likee and other Ghanaian entertainment pundits, including Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, congratulate Kalsoume Sinare on her appointment as Ghana's Ambassador to Spain. Photo credit: UGC.

Reacting to this on the United Showbiz programme on Saturday, Ghanaian comic actor and skit maker, Dr Likee, also known as Ras Nene, congratulated the veteran actress on her appointment.

"Mama, God bless you, we thank God for this appointment. May God be with you as you take up this new role. I'm very, very happy," Dr Likee said.

Ras Nene further suggested that he wished she was rather appointed to serve as Ghana's Ambassador to the United States of America, indicating that it would have been an opportunity for him to visit the country for the first time.

Ghanaian entertainment pundits congratulated Kalsoume Sinare

Also speaking on the same show, media personality Nana Frimpong Ziga said Kalsoume Sinare is qualified and well-prepared for the appointment despite her background as a movie actress.

"I have always said that Kalsoume Sinare qualifies for a ministerial position despite the fact that she's a creative person... This woman is overly qualified for that, and today, she has been given more than a ministerial portfolio. We wish her all the best," Ziga said.

He further commended President Mahama for giving appointments to many individuals within the Ghanaian creative space.

"President Mahama has done well. In fact, apart from President Nkrumah and Rawlings, he has done better than anybody in terms of recognising and rewarding the creatives. He has not disappointed the creative people who supported his presidential bid," he added.

The Public Relations Officer of the Burniton Music Group, owned by Ghanaian Afro-dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, has also congratulated the actress on her appointment as Ghana's Ambassador to Spain.

She urged Kalsoume Sinare to collaborate with the cultural attachés at Ghana's Embassy in Spain to promote Ghanaian culture in the European country.

"We have culture desks in all our embassies abroad to help promote our music, movies and culture and all the things we do in our creative spaces, but for a very long time, I haven't seen anyone in charge of the creative space in the embassies championing this, and so having one of us there, I know her duties transcend the cultural attachés, but we want to see collaborations. We have Accra in Paris, I want to see us having Accra in Zaragoza or any of the cities in Spain," Vida said.

Kalsoume Sinare's expected diplomatic role

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kalsoume Sinare would be responsible for promoting Ghana’s interests abroad, fostering diplomatic relations between Ghana and Spain, and facilitating trade and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Her appointment was a significant development that could have implications for Ghana’s diplomatic relations with Spain, particularly in the areas of cultural exchange, given her background as a movie actress.

She would be stepping into the new role with a master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy from GIMPA and a Bachelor's in Public Service and Governance.

