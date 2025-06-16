Some NPP members have visited Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah’s church on Father’s Day to seek reconciliation

They asked for forgiveness and requested his spiritual support ahead of the 2028 elections

The visit has stirred mixed reactions online as the party attempts to mend past grievances

Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) visited the Glorious Word Power Ministries International on Father’s Day to mark the occasion with the founder and leader of the church, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah.

The visit, which took place on Sunday, 15 June 2025, offered the NPP members, who are said to be supporters of Kennedy Agyapong, an opportunity to express gratitude to the revered man of God.

A group of NPP supporters visit Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah's church to beg for his forgiveness. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

According to reports, the visit to the church was to seek Rev Owusu Bempah’s forgiveness for the NPP's shortcomings against him.

They pleaded with the renowned man of God to forgive the party and offer them his spiritual backing ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Rev Owusu Bempah was one of the leading Ghanaian pastors who used their pulpits to pray and solicit support for the NPP during the 2016 and 2020 elections.

However, the revered pastor had a falling out with the party after they won power, particularly during their second term in office after the 2020 elections.

This led him to switch camps to the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the lead-up to the 2024 elections.

NPP supporters kneel before Rev Owusu Bempah

The NPP supporters, who visited his church on Father's Day, indicated that the party had been struggling due to his absence.

In a video circulating on social media, the leader of the delegation knelt to beg Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah for forgiveness on behalf of the party.

“Daddy, your children have come before you, and I come before your grace. Whatever the NPP, as a party, has done, we stand here today on Father's Day to seek peace and reconciliation. We believe that whatever Daddy says comes to pass, whether curses or blessings,” the leader of the delegation said.

“We are here today on behalf of Kennedy Agyapong to beg for your forgiveness for everything that the NPP has done to you,” he added.

Rev Owusu Bempah warmly received the NPP supporters into his church and urged politicians in the country to embrace humility, forgiveness and godly counsel.

He also prayed for peace, unity and divine wisdom for the political leaders of the country while expressing his profound gratitude to the NPP supporters for the visit.

Read the post below:

NPP's visit to Bempah's church sparks reactions

The visit by the NPP supporters to Rev Owusu Bempah's church has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few of them below:

@TheAtiila said:

"Herrrrrr politics de3 bonsam adwuma o."

@faiyazboateng also said:

"The difference between these two parties is that one wants to clinge unto power, and the other helps in building and resetting the country."

@Emma320282217 commented:

"Hahaha NPP supporters are fuming by the daily actions of their leaders atamfo Anya mo."

Kennedy Agyapong entreats all NPP members to be united so they can win the 2028 election. Photo credit: @honkenagy/X.

Source: Twitter

Kennedy Agyapong calls for unity in NPP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a former New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, entreated the party members to come together for a common purpose.

Kennedy Agyapong said it was time for all party members came together in unity so they could work to win power in 2028.

Social media users who saw his post thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on his speech.

Source: YEN.com.gh