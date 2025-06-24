The NPP has referred Abronye to its disciplinary committee for breaching the party's directives in a statement on Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The party's Bono Regional Chairman violated the National Council directives against members making "unguarded public comments" on platforms

Abronye has recently made some strong allegations against Kennedy Agyapong on various public platforms

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has referred its Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye, to the disciplinary committee for breaching party directives.

The opposition party's decision was announced in a statement by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong following a National Steering Committee meeting on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

In the press statement, the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) announced that it had taken action against Abronye for breaching directives of the National Council and making "unguarded public comments" on his platforms.

Per the statement, the party called on its members to adhere to its constitution to protect cohesion among members and support the decisions taken by the leadership.

The statement read:

"The Party wishes to once again remind members of their constitutional obligation to protect party unity and to abide by and publicly support the Party’s decisions."

Abronye's referral to the NPP's disciplinary committee comes on the back of his recent verbal attacks and allegations against the party's 2028 presidential candidate hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The party's Bono Regional Chairman has been critical of the former Assin Central constituency MP since they clashed during former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s national thank-you tour on Monday, April 28, 2025.

Abronye's allegations against Kennedy Agyapong

In a recent episode of his television programme aired on Ohia TV, Abronye accused Kennedy Agyapong of orchestrating a social media campaign to thwart his expected rival, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's quest to become the NPP flagbearer.

The NPP Bono Regional Chairman, a staunch supporter of Bawumia, alleged that Kennedy Agyapong had funded multiple online platforms specifically designed to verbally attack and discredit the former Vice President.

Abronye alleged that the former Assin Central MP financed the negative coverage of his political rival while simultaneously positioning himself as a defender against such attacks.

He also alleged that Kennedy Agyapong was being sponsored by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to sabotage the NPP's attempts to reclaim power in the 2028 general elections during an interview on Wontumi TV.

The press statement about Abronye's referral to the NPP disciplinary committee is below:

NPP set to meeting presidential candidate hopefuls

In the press statement released on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, the NPP also called for a crucial meeting with its presidential hopefuls on July 3, 2025.

In the statement, all the candidates were directed to attend the joint meeting with the Steering Committee and National Council of Elders to discuss "matters of mutual interest."

The party further ordered unauthorised caucuses or associations involving current and former executives meeting with aspirants to stop holding meetings with the presidential aspirants.

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former Essikado-Ketan MP Joe Ghartey, and Abetifi MP Dr Bryan Acheampong have all publicly declared their intention to contest for the NPP flagbearership during the presidential primaries on January 31, 2026.

Former MMDCEs deny Bawumia endorsement

In another report by YEN.com.gh, some former MMDCEs denied endorsing Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the NPP's flagbearership bid.

The former officials advised the party's executives against publicly supporting any of the presidential candidates.

A member of the group also called for the party to maintain its unity as they prepare for the 2028 general elections.

