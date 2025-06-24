Bono NPP Chairman Abronye has claimed that Kennedy Agyapong's flagbearer bid is backed by the NDC to weaken the party in 2028

He alleges the NDC is pushing for both major parties to present new candidates to boost its chances at retaining power

Abronye urges NPP delegates to reject Agyapong, warning his candidacy could derail the party's electoral prospects

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has launched a scathing attack on Kennedy Agyapong’s candidacy in the party’s forthcoming flagbearer race.

Abronye DC alleged that Kennedy Agyapong's candidacy is being sponsored by the ruling NDC as a clandestine strategy to ruin the chances of the NPP in the 2028 general elections.

The Bono Regional Chairman, Abronye DC, accuses NDC of sponsoring Kennedy Agyapong's candidacy. Photo credit: Abrony DC & Kennedy Agyapong/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Wontumi TV, the Bono Regional Chairman, who has been at loggerheads with Kennedy Agyapong, said the NDC intends to ensure that both parties field new candidates in the next elections.

Abronye explains NDC strategy for election 2028

According to him, although some elements in the government are pushing a third-term agenda for President Mahama, there are others in the NDC who are against it.

Abronye DC added that NDC faithful opposed to the third-term agenda have secretly commissioned a research team to assess the possibility of a Mahama candidacy in 2028.

Findings from the research, he claimed, show that Ghanaians would flatly reject the Mahama third-term agenda.

However, the NDC may retain power with a new candidate if the NPP does not repeat Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, whom Mahama contested and defeated in 2024, in 2028.

Armed with this information, Abronye DC said the NDC had devised a strategy to ensure the NPP also puts forward Kennedy Agyapong as their new candidate.

"Because they have been told that a Mahama third-term bid will not work, the NDC wants to play smart. They want both parties to be on the same scale for the 2028 elections. By this, they want the NPP and the NDC to present new candidates. If they succeed with this strategy and both parties present new candidates, the NDC will use their incumbency advantage to retain power," he said.

"The NDC knows that if they present a new candidate against Dr Bawumia, the NPP would have an advantage over them. In terms of marketing, Bawumia would be ahead of their candidate. This is why they are going all out against Dr Bawumia's candidacy in the forthcoming NPP flagbearer race," he added.

Watch the video below:

NPP's deep-seated concern about Kennedy Agyapong's candidacy

Abronye DC's comments suggest a deep-seated concern within the NPP about the potential impact of Kennedy Agyapong's candidacy on the party's electoral prospects.

He consequently urged delegates of the NPP to vote against Kennedy Agyapong in the presidential primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026.

This accusation could further strain relations between the NPP and NDC, with each side potentially accusing the other of political manoeuvring.

The political landscape is expected to become more heated as both parties prepare for upcoming elections, with allegations and counter-allegations likely to fly.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong are the leading contenders for the NPP's presidential primaries. Photo source: @mbawumia, @honkenagyapong.

Source: UGC

NPP's Abronye hits at Kennedy Agyapong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abronye DC has accused Kennedy Agyapong of being behind ongoing social media attacks targeting Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a video, he alleged that Agyapong hires bloggers to launch the attacks and later denounces them publicly to appear blameless.

These claims surfaced shortly after Agyapong’s 65th birthday, during which he called for unity within the NPP.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh