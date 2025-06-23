Over 200 former MMDCEs who served under the NPP from 2017 to 2024 have endorsed Dr Bawumia as their preferred 2028 flagbearer

The endorsement was made during a meeting at Alisa Hotel amid reports of a rival meeting with Kennedy Agyapong

Over 60 NPP MPs have also thrown their support behind Dr Bawumia, boosting his standing ahead of the 2026 primaries

Over 200 former Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who served under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration from 2017 to 2024 have endorsed Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as their preferred candidate for the party's flagbearer in the 2028 elections.

The MMDCEs, numbering 220, reportedly declared their support for Dr Bawumia, the former Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP in the 2024 elections, after a meeting with him on Monday, June 23, 2025, at the Alisa Hotel.

Over 200 former MMDCEs declare their support for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The endorsement follows reports of a similar meeting with Kennedy Agyapong, where 268 former MMDCEs allegedly pledged their support.

However, the group of MMDCEs backing Dr Bawumia denied claims that they endorsed Kennedy Agyapong.

According to them, their endorsement of Dr Bawumia is based on his proven track record in public service, inclusive leadership style, and strong electoral appeal.

Dr Bawumia's endorsement by the former MMDCEs adds to his growing support within the party, even though he is yet to officially announce his bid.

Over 60 MPs endorse Dr Bawumia's candidacy

Meanwhile, over 60 NPP Members of Parliament (MPs) have also declared their support for his candidacy, citing his leadership abilities and vision for Ghana's development.

The MPs endorsed his candidacy after paying a courtesy call on him at his residence on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is yet to announc his bid for the NPP flagbearer race but he's highly tipped to win the primaries. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The NPP's presidential primaries are scheduled for January 31, 2026, with several aspirants vying for the party's flagbearer position.

Dr Bawumia's endorsement by the former MMDCEs and NPP MPs positions him as a strong contender in the upcoming elections.

He will be contesting against some bigwigs in the NPP such as Kennedy Agyapong, a six-term MP for Assin Central; Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifi and former Minister for Agriculture; Dr Yaw Adutwum, former Minister for Education; Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, former General Secretary of the NPP; and Boakye Agyarko, former Minister of Energy.

Read the Facebook post below:

MMDCEs' endorsement of Bawumia sparks online reaction

Ghanaians have taken to social media to react to the MMDCEs' endorsement of Dr Bawumia as their preferred flagbearer.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Fadi Kafuta said:

"The elephantee , the winning symbull... We shall winnnn to save Ghanaaaa."

@brahim Abdul-Malik also said:

"This is just a charade. The one speaking cannot be in the minds of the rest."

@Joe Buame commented:

"I can see that NPP just want Flagbearer but not president. Bawumia come ten times he will lose ten times so they should think well."

NPP supporters hail Bawumia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the leadership of the opposition NPP held a NEC meeting in Accra on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, with key party members in attendance.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was celebrated by supporters, who expressed their strong resolve to elect him as the next candidate.

The NEC meeting took place shortly after NPP Chairman Stephen Ayensu Ntim took a temporary break for medical reasons.

Source: YEN.com.gh