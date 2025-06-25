Apostle Lilian Kumah has strongly criticised Christians who opposed the National Cathedral project, describing then as being mentally unstable

The $400 million project initiated by former president Nana Akufo-Addo, has been slammed by many Ghanaians as a misuse of taxpayer money

Reactions to Kumah’s comments flooded social media, with many Ghanaians rejecting her views and even questioning her qualifications as a pastor

Apostle Lilian Kumah sparked controversy by strongly defending the $400 million National Cathedral project, launched by former president Nana Akufo-Addo.

In a recent address, she dismissed Christians who opposed the cathedral, calling them 'mentally unstable', leading to a wave of backlash across social media.

Apostle Lilian Kumah faces backlash after labeling opponents of the controversial National Cathedral project as 'mentally unstable'.

While speaking to her congregation, the clergywoman insulted many Ghanaians who spoke out against the former president's decision to carry out a $400 million project.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that former President Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had pledged to build the cathedral after crediting God for his party's success in 2016.

Akufo-Addo's government had also claimed that the National Cathedral would be privately funded; however, it was later learned that about $58mil of taxpayer money had been spent.

With such a huge sum with nothing to account for except a huge crater in a plot of land in central Accra, Ghanaians protested against the expense, leading to nationwide criticism.

Many, especially Christians, came out to say that the government should have used the funds for the amenities Ghana lacked instead of using taxpayers' money for the church.

Apostle Lilian slams Christians opposing cathedral

In response to this, Apostle Lilian Kumah supported the idea of building the National Cathedral, as it would have served as a sacred space for all Christians, where national religious services could take place.

Apostle Lilian Kumah defends the National Cathedral project, calling out critics during her sermon.

According to her, any Christians who were against the building of the National Cathedral were not mentally stable.

“If you are a Christian and you talk against the National Cathedral, you don’t have sense.”

She also gave an example in the bible of when King Solomon built a temple in Jerusalem for God.

The video of her speaking about the national cathedral project was shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Lilian Kumah’s National Cathedral comments draw criticism

YEN.com.gh has collected some comments from Ghanaians who came across the video of her statement on the cathedral. Some of the reactions are below.

@GhanaSocialUni commented:

"No one dismissed it... It proved that it was a dubious move to siphon money... If you can’t understand this, I doubt you are a true Christian, and women shouldn’t even be pastors. Why are you even talking?"

@MaameEsiGold reacted:

"Jesus said our body is the temple of God. Don’t build the physical church while being rotten in body, mind, and spirit. If we correct our minds and hearts and souls, God will use us to build his temple if he so wishes. Remember, David was the one who wanted to build God’s temple, but God said he wouldn’t let him because he had blood on his hands. This crop of leaders has corruption and lies on their hands and mouths. God doesn’t want that."

@Ze_owongo wrote:

"As if God told them to build it. Useless and baseless comparisons to Solomon. She better find a new profession."

@flackomario commented:

"I just need a face-to-face chat with her, please."

Mahama Government dissolves National Cathedral Secretariat

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Mahama administration had dissolved the National Cathedral secreteriat, which was overseeing the project begun by the Akufo-Addo government.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister of State for Government Communications, confirmed that the government would no longer fund the project and said no further public funds would be utilised.

