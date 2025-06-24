Residents of Kotokuom celebrated the swift completion of the long-neglected bridge, which had endangered motorists and disrupted transport

President John Mahama and Roads Minister Agbodza earned praise for completing the vital project just three months after its closure

A viral video of the joyful residents sparked online praise, with many commending the government for quietly delivering on its promise

Residents of Kotokuom in the Atwima Mponua District in the Ashanti Region have expressed their elation, which they demonstrated by dancing vigorously following the completion of the Kotokuom Bridge, which had been a problem for many years.

Residents of Kotokuom express their excitement after the swift completion of their long-awaited bridge project.

The residents lavished praises on President John Mahama for taking the initiative. They argued the Kotokuom Bridge posed a significant risk to motorists transporting their goods from the area and surrounding agricultural regions to urban centres.

Its poor condition had long been a source of frustration for residents, particularly farmers who rely on the route to transport their produce to markets.

In response, Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minister for Roads and Highways, decided to temporarily close the bridge until necessary repairs were done. Work began on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Three months later, the critical infrastructural project has been completed.

In a video shared on social media, the residents of Kotokuom expressed their joy over the government’s swift response to fix a bridge that was the subject of numerous unfulfilled promises from previous regimes and various politicians.

The newly completed Kotokuom Bridge reconnects communities and boosts rural transport in the Ashanti Region.

One of the citizens said:

“This bridge has been a major problem for us for years. We are very grateful to President Mahama and the Roads Minister for responding to our plight. This proves that the government listens."

Residents of the region have expressed their renewed support for the government, especially President John Mahama. They view the bridge project as a clear demonstration of responsive leadership and dedication to rural development.

The completion of the Kotokuom Bridge is anticipated to greatly enhance transportation, stimulate local economic activity, and improve safety for both residents and travellers.

Netizens praise Mahama for Kotokuom Bridge completion

YEN.com.gh gathered comments from Ghanaians who reacted to the video shared on X by @eddie_wrt.

Some of the reactions are below:

@ItworxinAfrica commented:

"When you selflessly serve people with integrity, your name shall forever live on."

@yaw_toh wrote:

"This is what a government should do for her citizens - help help help. These people are already business people and entrepreneurs, and they don't need money from gov't per sae, rather any initiatives that will cause them to make their own money. 👏🏽NDC."

@mindest56 commented:

"No sword cutting, ✂️ no opening ceremony.... Just do what the people want."

@JefferyAnkamah commented:

"This is what people appreciate, a promise that actually turns into action. That bridge was a serious risk for too long, so seeing it fixed like this means a lot to the communities who depend on it every day."

