Prominent Ghanaian pastor, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, has called on President John Dramani Mahama to establish a national development agenda that would serve as a long-term vision for Ghana.

According to Archbishop Williams, this agenda would provide a guiding framework for future leaders, regardless of their political affiliation, to drive the country's development.

The renowned Ghanaian preacher emphasised this while speaking at the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving Service on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

He stressed that the national development agenda should prioritise the nation's future and benefit generations yet to come.

"We need a National Development Agenda, a national vision. China has a 100-year vision, India has a 100-year vision, Dubai has a 100-year vision. Ghana, our motherland, where is our vision? Where is our agenda? " he said.

"We hope that under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, a National Development Agenda will be established that compels all stakeholders, irrespective of your tribe, religion, background, and political party, to follow that agenda," he added.

According to him, this agenda would help ensure that Ghana's development is sustainable and equitable and that the country makes progress toward achieving its full potential.

By establishing a national development agenda, he said Ghana can create a shared vision for the future and work toward achieving common goals.

Archbishop challenges Mahama to make a difference

Archbishop Williams urged the president to make a difference, set the agenda, and reset the economy and the nation.

He emphasised that the president's mandate was not just for him or for the current generation, but for the children and future generations.

The revered pastor further stated that the nation's resources, including money, cocoa, oil, and gold, should be channeled towards one common goal: the development of Ghana.

"Our money, cocoa, oil, and all that we have. Our resources, gold, would be channelled towards one common goal: the development of Ghana. Mr. President, your presidency this time around and mandate is not for you nor us. It's for our children's children. It's for generations yet unborn. So, Mr. President, make a difference, set the agenda, reset the economy and this nation."

Mahama sets up National Day of Prayer

The National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving Service is a designated day to bring together Ghanaians of all faiths, allowing them to express gratitude to God for the nation's numerous blessings.

In keeping with his 2024 campaign promise, President John Dramani Mahama proclaimed July 1, Ghana's Republic Day, as the official National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving.

This event will be observed annually across the country, with a commemorative service hosted by the presidency to pray for the nation and thank God for His abundant blessings.

The event also aims to unite people, regardless of political affiliations, in seeking God's blessings and guidance for the country.

NPP leadership participates in National Day of Prayer

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the NPP national executives and Minority leadership in Parliament participated in the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving Service.

The event, which was attended by various denominations and political groups, focused on unity, peace, and seeking divine guidance for Ghana's prosperity.

Key speakers, including Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, prayed for the nation's leaders, asking for wisdom and guidance in their decisions.

