Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the minority leader of the ninth parliament, got a slot to preach during the maiden July 1 National Day of Prayer

The parliamentarian was supported by renowned members of the New Patriotic Party during the sermon

The president, John Dramani Mahama, was seen clapping after Afenyo-Markin's sermon at the event

Ghanaian parliamentarian Alexander Afenyo-Markin gave the third reading at Ghana's National Day of Prayer on July 1, 2025.

According to the Effutu MP, his party, the New Patriotic Party, was invited to the programme and was singled out by the steering committee to lead.

The parliamentarian led his party members to the stage, which was situated right in front of the podium where Ghana's president John Dramani Mahama and other guests were seated.

In a video sighted, published by social media blogger, GH Hyper, Afenyo-Markin was seen in a blue suit leading top members of the New Patriotic Party, including Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), who had miniature Ghana flags in their hands.

Afenyo-Markin, who doubles as the minority leader of Ghana's ninth Parliament and his entourage were welcomed on the stage with cheers. His Bible scripture, taken from 1 Timothy 2:1-3, which reads,

"Therefore, I exhort first of all that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks be made for all men, (2) for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence. (3) For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour,"

The sermon underscores the importance of the National Day of Prayer, which the president says will urge Ghanaians to reflect and thank God for His goodness and mercies toward the nation.

Unsurprisingly, John Dramani Mahama was seen clapping after Afenyo Markin's reading.

Afenyo-Markin's sermon stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Afenyo-Markin's Bible reading at the National Day of Prayer.

yeboahkwabena489 said:

"They are the enemies of this country paa."

mariam.manzah quizzed

"Why is he wearing a suit when it is supposed to be white traditional wear?"

kofistandtalder shared:

"Abayifou kuo."

ghanamustgo001 remarked:

"Waste of money. After this prayer we will go and procure things we don’t need and they will give our gold to white man and take 10 percent . We are just jokers and idiots . We don’t need prayer . We need to repent and change from our greedy & wicked ways . God has bless us with a lot of wealth but greedy politicians,pastors and chiefs don’t want the country to progress. They want to build their families with government money."

teddydwyane added:

"Why take out traditional religion and allow freemasonry?"

Traditionalists question their absence at National prayers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Africa Development Council had challenged the exclusion of Ghana’s traditional religious practices from the maiden National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving.

The council urged President John Mahama to mandate the inclusion of traditional prayers due to its argument that Ghana was home to diverse religions beyond Christianity and Islam.

