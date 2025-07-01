Having said he took over a country in ruins, President John Mahama is trusting God for a turnaround of Ghana's fortunes after some years of economic crisis.

Speaking during the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving service on July 1, Mahama espoused confidence in the divine to ensure Ghana's progress.

President John Mahama says God will heal Ghana during the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving.

"Today we have prayed and I believe that God will heal our land... Indeed, he has already begun to heal our land, and we thank him for his blessings."

The president's speech also featured a call for national unity. Mahama urged Ghanaians to rise above tribal, religious, and political divisions.

He also encouraged Ghanaians to use words and actions that heal rather than harm.

“Let us remain vigilant against the voices of tribalism, the voices of religious extremism and against the poison of political division."

“We must speak a language of peace, compassion, and mutual respect. We must build bridges, not barriers, for we are one people sharing one land and pursuing one identity and destiny.”

The National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving brought together Christian and Muslim religious leaders, politicians, among others, at the State House event.

Mahama had promised a multi-faith day of prayer if he became president. He also promised to restore Republic Day on July 1 as a statutory holiday for the day of prayer to be held on.

NPP leadership joins National Day of Prayer

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) national executives and their Minority leadership in Parliament notably participated in the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving Service.

The NPP representatives were led by the Minority Leader in Ghana's Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, as they joined fellow Ghanaians in observing the national day of prayer and thanksgiving.

The delegation also included Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organiser of the NPP, as well as some other national executives of the party.

Concern raised over absence of traditional religions

YEN.com.gh reported that the Africa Development Council was concerned with the sidelining of traditional religious practices from the National Day of Prayer.

The council has urged President John Dramani Mahama to ensure the day of prayer is more inclusive.

The Africa Development Council maintained that traditional authorities have long served as pillars of Ghana’s unity.

