Grief engulfed the Akwatia constituency following the sudden death of MP Ernest Kumi, as supporters, friends and family mourned

The late MP, known as Akwatia Star Boy, was praised for his humility, hard work and service to the underprivileged

Regional party leaders and relatives described him as a devoted statesman whose unexpected passing has left a huge void in the community

In the Akwatia constituency, the atmosphere was one of grief and wailing as crowds had gathered at the party office, pouring out their hearts in tears.

At the late MP’s residence, a large number of residents, party faithful, family, and friends gathered to eulogise the statesman popularly known as Akwatia Star Boy.

Akwatia residents weep over Ernest Yaw Kumi's sudden death. Photo credit: Ernest Yaw Kumi/Facebook & Getty Images.

The former District Chief Executive of Denkyembour District, Seth Ofosu Birinkrang, paid silent tribute, describing the late MP as friendly.

“He was a friend to all, both the young and the old. He was focused, hardworking and determined beyond all odds to serve his constituents,” said Seth Ofosu Birinkrang.

“I have known him from the same town. He spoke with me when he wanted to contest the parliamentary seat in 2018. I was then the DCE. I supported him, and we became close. I am deeply saddened at his demise,” Mr Ofosu said.

Ernest Yaw Kumi, the MP for Akwatia in the Eastern Region, died on Monday, July 7, 2025. Photo credit: Ernest Yaw Kumi/Facebook.

Aporh, a brother of the late MP, said their family was devastated.

“My family has lost a treasure. My brother is the eye and the very pillar of the family,” said Aporh.

He broke into uncontrollable tears as he explained that Ernest Kumi had travelled and returned home on Monday, July 7, 2025

He complained of chest pains and was rushed to hospital but never returned. He was supposed to travel to Akwatia on Monday,, but could not make it.

“I’m finished. Who will support us again? He stood for people like us, the underprivileged,” one woman cried out.

“He showed respect to all, the young and the old. We have not gone home since we came here in the morning. He is our everything,” said Ama Yeboah.

The NPP party in the region released a statement extending condolences to the family.

The statement, signed by Regional Communications Officer Evans Osei Yeboah TSOOBOI, described the late Member of Parliament as a committed servant of the party and the public.

“This heartbreaking news has come as a great shock to the Party, the people of Akwatia, and the nation at large. Hon. Kumi was a dedicated public servant whose commitment to the development of Akwatia and the ideals of the NPP was unwavering,” he said.

Late Akwatia MP’s brother bursts into tears

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a brother of the late Akwatia MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi, narrated the MP’s final moments before his unexpected death on Monday, July 7, 2025.

He said that Kumi had complained of chest pains early on Monday and was rushed to Lister Hospital, where he was later declared dead.

Kumi's brother described the late MP as the “pillar” of their family and community and broke into tears during the emotional interview.

