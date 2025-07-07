The video of a relative of Ernest Yaw Kumi sharing more information on the demise of the Member of Parliament has gone viral.

This comes after he explained that the Member of Parliament was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pain.

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the passing of the young MP

The brother Ernest Yaw Kumi, Member of Parliament for Akwatia, has gone public about the circumstances leading to the passing of his 40-year-old brother.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of UTV, the young man who was inconsolable stated that upon his return from a trip was taken to the Lister Hospital on July 7, 2025, after complaining of chest pain.

Ernest Yaw Kumi's brother speaks on MP's passing. Photo credit: @UTV/Facebook

He explained that efforts to stabilize Ernest Yaw Kumi were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to treatment.

He said it was at that point that doctors later informed Ernest Kumi’s wife that the MP was not responding to treatment and had passed away.

“He travelled and arrived this morning. When he returned, he complained of chest pain and was taken to the Lister Hospital. He was given a drip, but it was noticed that the fluid wasn’t flowing. Later, his wife was told that the NPP MP was not responding to treatment and had died.”

The man, who was left devastated, said his brother was supposed to travel to Akwatia, only for this tragic incident to occur.

The brother of the late MP speaks on the demise of the MP. Photo credit: @hon_ernest_kumi_2024/TikTok

“We have lost a big pillar, we recently lost our uncle and were counting on him for the burial and now he too is no more" he said, shedding tears.

Reactions to Ernest Yaw Kumi's passing

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video expressed their sympathies with the grieving family.

Elias Nabil Sapaad stated:

"Stop the cry and be a man. You can also be the pillar of that family. God is in control bro."

Innocent Adamadu stated:

"May his soul rest in peace. Hmmm... Just that I’m a bit confused about what the brother said. He said the wife was making a call, and when she returned, she was informed that the drip on the husband was not infusing — so she declared him dead. So who declared the MP dead? The wife or the doctors? Aaaa well. Very sad."

Gabby Nketia added:

"This even shows the burdens and pressure on the man. Since he was the pillar, he carried most of the load in the family. The man had been through tough pressure. May his gentle soul rest in peace."

Lydia Maame Damoah replied:

"This is so terrible and sad. The man’s words give me shivers, they’re so deep. Politics, hmmm! May God comfort this family in this difficult moment."

Prince Nana Baffour Miracles wrote:

"Death is so unpredictable these days. You might think someone is just offline, only to realize they're gone forever. Let's cherish and appreciate those around us while we still have the chance."

John Kumah dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the former Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, John Kumah, also passed away in March 2024.

The Ejisu MP's death was announced on social media on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Lilian Kumah Wife of the late MP clarified that the NPP stalwart died after succumbing to a terminal illness.

