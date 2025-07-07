

The Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Ernest Kumi, has died of a suspected heart attack at age 40

Kumi represented Akwatia in Parliament and was praised as hardworking and dedicated

His death has shocked fellow lawmakers, many of whom paid tribute on social media

Members of Parliament (MPs) in Ghana are mourning the loss of their colleague, Ernest Kumi, who passed away on Monday, 7 July 2025.

Ernest Kumi, the MP for Akwatia in the Eastern Region, reportedly died of a heart attack at the age of 40.

Following this unfortunate news, many Ghanaian lawmakers have taken to social media to pay tribute to their late colleague, acknowledging his contributions to the country's legislative body.

Kumi's colleagues have described him as a dedicated and hardworking individual who made significant contributions to Parliament.

They have expressed their condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

The news of Kumi's passing has sent shockwaves through Parliament, with many lawmakers reflecting on his legacy and the impact he had on the country's legislative processes.

His contributions to the nation's development will be remembered for years to come.

Member of Parliament, Asunafo North in the Ahafo Region, on the ticket of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Haruna Mohammed, said he is deeply saddened by the demise of the Akwatia MP.

"Deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Hon. Ernest Kumi, MP for Akwatia. His dedication to public service and commitment to his constituents will be remembered. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones, and the people of Akwatia. May his soul rest in perfect peace," he wrote.

The Minority Chief Whip, and MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region of Ghana, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, extended his condolences to the family of the late Ernerst Kumi.

"May the Lord keep you, my brother; Hon. Ernest Kumi! Deep condolences to the family and the entire Caucus. Difficult to bear!"

