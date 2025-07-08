President John Mahama has launched a whistleblower reward scheme to curb illegal mining across Ghana

Citizens who report galamsey activities will receive 10% of the seized gold or its cash value as incentive

A new GoldBod Task Force has been inaugurated to enforce anti-smuggling laws and monitor mining operations nationwide

The government has introduced a new initiative to crack down on illegal mining activities in the country.

Under the programme, individuals who report illegal mining activities can receive a 10 per cent reward of the seized gold or its cash value.

President John Mahama announces a 10 per cent gold or cash reward for reporting illegal miners. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

This was disclosed by President John Mahama while speaking at the inauguration of the GoldBod Task Force on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

“If you blow the whistle on anybody engaged in illegal mining, you are eligible to receive 10 per cent of the seized gold or cash value,” President Mahama said.

The incentive aims to encourage citizens to report illegal mining activities, which have been a significant concern for the environment, local communities, and the economy.

With this initiative to reward whistleblowers, the government hopes to gather intelligence and take action against those engaged in illegal mining.

The government expects the programme to lead to increased reporting of illegal mining activities, resulting in more effective enforcement and prosecution of offenders.

This move is part of the government's efforts to regulate the mining sector and protect the country’s natural resources.

Mahama inaugurates GoldBod Task Force

President Mahama has inaugurated the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Task Force to combat illicit gold trade routes used by unlicensed miners and smugglers, particularly in areas affected by galamsey activities.

The task force is Ghana’s first national anti-gold smuggling initiative.

According to President Mahama, the establishment of GoldBod has led to the export of 55.7 metric tonnes of gold valued at $5 billion in the first five months of 2025.

“This is money that would not have come back to Ghana because traders would have taken it and kept the foreign exchange outside,” Mahama said.

President John Mahama appoints Sammy Gyamfi as Acting Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company. Photo credit: Sammy Gyamfi/Facebook.

GoldBod CEO cautions illegal miners

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Mr Sammy Gyamfi, cautioned that any task force member found engaging in corruption or misconduct would be dismissed immediately.

“With support in record time, we’ve been able to pass the Gold Board Act. But all these powers given to us by Parliament and the people of Ghana mean very little without enforcement. That is why this task force exists,” he said.

Under the Gold Board Act, GoldBod is the sole state agency mandated to buy all gold produced by artisanal and small-scale miners. It also holds pre-emption rights to a portion of gold from large-scale mining firms.

A newly inaugurated task force will be deployed to enforce this mandate across mining areas and along identified smuggling corridors.

According to Mr Gyamfi, the task force’s duties will go beyond intercepting smuggled gold and include monitoring licensed miners and traders to ensure compliance with legal requirements.

He noted that over 300 licences have already been issued via a digital platform aimed at removing human interference and curbing bribery and extortion.

“We will protect and support officers who want to do their work effectively. But we will also deal ruthlessly with anyone who brings the name of the government and the nation into disrepute,” he added.

Sammy Gyamfi appointed GoldBod CEO

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sammy Gyamfi was appointed as Acting Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company.

Gyamfi, who served as the Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress, was tasked by President John Mahama with setting up the Ghana Gold Board.

The establishment of the Ghana Gold Board was to be carried out under the direction of the Minister for Finance.

