The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, has shared his readiness for Friday's election re-run in Ablekuma North.

Malik Basintale Warns NPP Ahead Of Ablekuma North Re-Run

Source: Facebook

On July 9, the YEA CEO stormed the constituency to canvas support for the National Democratic Congress' candidate Ewurabena Aubynn ahead of the elections.

The parliamentary election rerun will happen in 19 polling stations. Results from these polling stations after the 2024 elections have been in contention, influencing the decision for a rerun.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Malik Basintale grabbed the microphone to address the NDC party's supporters gathered at the mini rally. He charged the enthusiastic youth with his speech.

According to Malik Basintale, he was counting down to the election and its results, which he believes will swing in Ewurabena Aubynn's favour.

With the NDC's parliamentary candidate beside him, Basintale cautioned the NPP against disruption of the electoral process.

“I will be here on Friday, and if by any means we hear ‘k3’ from the NPP, they’ll hear from us…" Basintale warned.

Basintale roams Accra with a motorbike

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported Malik Basintale was spotted in town riding his Kawasaki Z900, a motorcycle known for its aggressive styling and performance on the street.

He met an associate, who also brought out a BMW R 1250 RS motorbike, a sports touring motorcycle known for its dynamic performance and comfort, and followed him on his way.

The acting CEO of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) inspected the road to see if it was safer before riding off with his associate, with many Ghanaians commenting on the clip.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh