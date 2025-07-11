Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw has announced that Ewurabena Aubynn would emerge victorious after the Ablekuma North rerun

The Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Development Fund made the statements in a viral video trending on YouTube

Some social media users have commented on Dr Hanna Bissiw's video, which is trending online

In a recent statement, Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw, the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Development Fund and National Women's Organiser for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), expressed strong confidence that Ewurabena Aubynn, the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma North, will triumph in the ongoing parliamentary rerun.

"Ewurabena Aubynn Will Win Ablekuma North rerun": Dr Hanna Bissiw Makes Bold Statements

Dr Hana Bissiw speaks in a viral video

Speaking to journalists on Friday, July 11, 2025, Dr. Bissiw underscored the party's commitment to maintaining vigilance throughout the crucial final stages of the electoral process.

"The NDC will be on high alert during the counting of ballot papers," she asserted. "We will refrain from celebrating until the official results are declared. Our jubilation will come only after 9 P.M. when our candidate is officially announced as the winner.”

Dr. Bissiw emphasised her belief that Ewurabena Aubynn was the rightful victor of the 2024 parliamentary election, suggesting that irregularities led to her previous loss.

Police slaps a journalist in a viral video. Photo credit: @ghone.

“Ewurabena Aubynn clearly won the 2024 parliamentary election, yet her victory was unjustly taken from her. I am confident that in this rerun, justice will prevail and she will rightfully be declared the winner. Disappointment is a word that does not exist in my dictionary; I believe Ewurabena will emerge victorious,” she declared passionately.

The rerun is being held to address an electoral dispute arising from the December 7, 2024, elections, where discrepancies had been reported.

The current contest pits Ewurabena Aubynn of the NDC against Nana Akua Afriyie, the candidate representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Man attempts to apologise to Joy News Reporter

In a related incident during the rerun, chaos erupted at the Odorkor Polling Station. On that same Friday, a female journalist from Joy News was violently assaulted by a masked individual, who is suspected to be one of the numerous political party supporters gathered at the polling site.

The shocking incident, captured on camera, occurred at the entrance of the polling station. Eyewitness accounts indicated that the suspect aggressively pushed the journalist aside without any prior provocation.

A video of a female journalist at the Ablekuma North election rerun trends online. Photo credit: @joynews

Jacqueline Ansomah Yeboah, another reporter from Joy News covering the unfolding election, reacted in disbelief after learning of the assault.

When she hurried to the scene, she was struck by the realisation that the victim was her colleague.

The distressed journalist was later observed in tears, prompting onlookers to console her and encourage her to regain her composure amidst the distressing circumstances surrounding the election events.

Hanna Bissiw talks about illegal mining

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Hannah Bissiw-Kotei, the Minerals Development Fund Administrator, 33 excavators that were turned over to the police have vanished.

Concerns were raised when just seven excavators were discovered the next day, after 40 were taken from illegal miners and turned over to the police.

As a result, during later missions, Dr Bissiw-Kotei has changed tactics and is now collaborating closely with military and law enforcement.

