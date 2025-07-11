Alhaji Masawudu Osman has asked the NDC not to compromise the integrity of the upcoming Ablekuma North rerun, vowing to prevent any electoral malfeasance

This is after a court rejected the NPP’s bid to block the Ablekuma North rerun, paving the way for the elections

The third National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Osman Masawudu, has issued a stern warning to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), urging them not to engage in any actions that could compromise the integrity of the election process.

Speaking to the press ahead of the election, Osman emphasised that the NPP is fully prepared to face off with the NDC in the electoral battle.

He specifically warned Malik Basintale and stressed that his party would not tolerate any form of electoral malfeasance or attempts to rig the election.

"We will make sure that any move to compromise the outcome of this election is foiled," Osman declared, as he reiterated the NPP’s commitment to a fair and transparent electoral process.

Why is Ablekuma North having an election?

A rerun of the 2024 parliamentary election is being held in the Ablekuma North Constituency after the results of the December 7, 2024, election were annulled due to concerns raised by candidates from both major political parties.

The situation was further complicated when a fire broke out at the Kwasheman Cluster of Schools, one of the centres holding voting materials, including valid ballot papers, most of which were destroyed.

The matter was dragged to court by the NPP, who attempted to secure an injunction to prevent the election from coming on, but the case was dismissed.

The NPP candidate Akua Afriyie decided to partake in the election scheduled by the EC for July 11, 2025, despite the NPP's decision to boycott the election.

Alhaji Osman speaks as court throws out injunction

Despite the legal challenges leading to the rerun, including the NPP’s attempt to halt the elections through an injunction, Osman made it clear that the party would respect the court’s decision.

Although the court dismissed the injunction request on July 9, 2025, Osman asserted that the NPP would not let the ruling deter them from pursuing victory.

Watch Alhaji Masawusu's video below:

Ghana Police interdict officer over Ablekuma North rerun

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service has formally interdicted an officer involved in the assault of a journalist, as captured in a viral video during the parliamentary election rerun at Ablekuma North.

The incident has sparked significant public outcry regarding the treatment of media personnel during elections. In an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, the GHOne TV journalist Eric Kwabena recounted his distressing experience.

He explained that while he was diligently covering the election process, a police inspector abruptly demanded that he vacate the premises. The journalist expressed his disbelief at being targeted, especially since there were numerous other reporters present in the vicinity.

