Youth Employment Agency CEO Malik Basintale, in a video, shared his recent moments at one of his large-scale cattle farms

The NDC communicator said he visited the farm as part of his preparation towards the upcoming Eid holiday

The video, which was a response to an online property battle with viral sensation Bishop Kwabena Asiamah Malik Basintale

The acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, has given netizens a glimpse of his side-hustle as a cattle farmer.

Malik Basintale poses in a Shaxi-branded T-shirt on his cattle form after his partnership with Shatta Wale. Photo source: MalikeBasintale

Source: Facebook

The politician took to social media to share his recent farm moments ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Adha on Friday, June 6.

The Interior Ministry declared the holiday in a statement signed by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, issued on May 29.

Eid-Ul-Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice,” is one of the most significant events on the Islamic calendar.

It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah — a story shared across Islamic faiths.

Often, Muslims would share food, meat and other goods. In a video published on June 1, Malik Basintale was seen in a Shaxi-branded T-shirt as he showed fans around his farm.

His farm moments come after his outfit's partnership with Shatta Wale for the new phase of Shaxi, a ride-hailing service.

Basintale dares Ajagurajah with his cattle farm

According to Basintale, his farm moment was to jab Ajagurajah, who sought to incite a banter between them.

He told Ajagurajah that his ranch was only one of many farm properties he owned, and established that the controversial viral sensation would not compare to him.

Basintale roams Accra with a motorbike

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported Malik Basintale was spotted in town riding his Kawasaki Z900, a supernaked motorcycle known for its aggressive styling and performance on the street.

He met an associate, who also brought out a BMW R 1250 RS motorbike, a sports touring motorcycle known for its dynamic performance and comfort, and followed him.

The acting CEO of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) inspected the road to see if it was safer before riding off with his associate.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh