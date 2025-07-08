The New Patriotic Party has said it will not take part in the partial rerun of the Ablekuma North Constituency election.

The party insisted on July 8 that its candidate, Nana Akua Afriyie, rightfully won the 2024 election.

General Secretary of the NPP Justin Frimpong Kodua told the press that the Electoral Commission's plan for a rerun at 19 polling centres on July 11 was unjust.

“For us in the New Party Patriotic (NPP) resolute and we know that our candidate, Nana Akua Afriyie, won the elections with a margin of 414 votes. This is based on facts and figures."

“Under no circumstances will we go for a rerun. We will not go for any rerun. The New Patriotic Party will not go for any rerun. We have won the elections.:

Kodua said the commission needed to finish the original collation of the election results. The constituency has 281 polling stations in all.

The other main contender in the race is Ewurabena Aubyn of the National Democratic Congress.

Edem Agbana speaks on Ablekuma North rerun

YEN.com.gh reported that the Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Edem Agbana, assured that the NDC would do everything necessary within its power to ensure that its parliamentary candidate for the Ablekuma North constituency won the rerun.

He told Accra-based Channel One TV that the NDC is determined to capture the seat during the rerun.

