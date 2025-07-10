The Hohoe NADMO office was locked by NDC organiser Samuel Wode in protest over a delayed appointment

Wode claims a presidential directive reserved the role for constituency organisers and demands enforcement

The Volta Regional Minister intervened after the party chairman disassociated the constituency from the protest

The Hohoe Municipal National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) office was locked in the early hours of Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in a protest led by the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s constituency organiser, Samuel Wode, also known as "Mighty."

This comes a day after a similar incident occurred in Sogakope, South Tongu, where the constituency organiser chased away one Adomah from carrying out his duties as NADMO director for the area.

The incident, witnessed by several branch organisers, stems from Mr Wode’s claim of an unjust delay in his appointment as the municipal NADMO director.

In response, Newton Darkey, the NDC constituency chairman of Hohoe, swiftly dissociated the constituency executive committee from what he described as a “barbaric unspectacular act.”

Mr Wode’s actions directly challenge the party leadership, as he asserts that the position of NADMO director is traditionally reserved for constituency organisers of the party. He added that a directive came from the presidency months ago affirming this.

He argued that his significant efforts in helping the NDC win back the parliamentary seat entitle him to the role.

Addressing claims that he earlier rejected the position in favour of a potential job at the Bank of Ghana, Mr Wode clarified that such decisions were made when the party was in opposition.

“A directive from the presidency, issued after the party’s victory, mandates that all constituency organisers assume the role of NADMO directors, Even though I said that [not interested in the NADMO job], that was then. I made that decision when we were in opposition. We all change our minds…,” Mighty told YEN.com.gh, adding, “no one will access the premises until my appointment is officially granted.”

Reaction from the NDC Constituency Chairman

Mr Newton Darkey, the Hohoe constituency chairman, has vehemently condemned Mr Wode’s actions.

In a statement copied to YEN.com.gh, Mr Darkey said he “dissociates the constituency executive committee from this barbaric unspectacular act of locking the NADMO office.”

According to him, all party organisers, including deputy organisers, were given the opportunity to apply for appointments at NADMO.

He referenced a meeting held on January 12, 2025, where Mr Wode allegedly stated his disinterest in the NADMO role, expressing a preference for a job at the Bank of Ghana.

“Efforts have been made by the leadership of the party and the Hon MP [Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo] to secure an appointment for him at the Bank of Ghana, for which he was invited for an interview, and the process is on track nearing completion,” Mr Darkey disclosed.

As a result, Mr Wode’s deputy, Raphael Kumagah, was appointed as the municipal NADMO director.

Regional Minister's Intervention

At the time of filing this report, the NADMO office has been unlocked. This followed the intervention of the Volta Regional Minister, Hon James Gunu, who called for calm.

Efforts to reach the regional minister for comment on the matter, and how the party at the regional level intends to address the issue, were unsuccessful.

NADMO office in South Tongu locked

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that NDC executives in South Tongu shut the NADMO office over a disputed director appointment.

The party’s recommended candidate, Gati Michael, was bypassed for Richard Adomah, which caused tensions.

Local party officials said they were not informed about the handover and demanded clarity from higher authorities.

