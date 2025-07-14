Ghana's former president Nana Akufo-Addo has paid tribute to Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari following his passing

Akufo-Addo hailed Buhari as a patriotic leader and a strong supporter of African unity and regional cooperation

He remembered Buhari for his role in the Nigerian Civil War, his leadership in the Accra Initiative, and his commitment to the AfCFTA

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghana's former president Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of his friend and former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement shared on Facebook, President Akufo-Addo described Buhari as an outstanding Nigerian patriot and a strong advocate for African integration.

Ghana's former President, Nana Akufo-Addo, pays tribute to the late Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

President Akufo-Addo further highlighted Buhari's significant contributions to West African history, including his involvement in the region's early independence struggles and the Nigerian Civil War.

"The redoubtable Muhammadu Buhari was an outstanding Nigerian patriot and a staunch African integrationist. He was well-known to us in Ghana, whom he visited often in his youth and who belonged to the generation of young West Africans who became involved in the tumultuous events of the early years of independence, including the Nigerian Civil War," he said.

Akufo-Addo also praised Buhari's leadership in promoting regional cooperation, citing their collaboration on the Accra Initiative to combat terrorism and organised crime.

He remembered Buhari for his patriotism, commitment to Nigerian unity, and dedication to the country’s social and economic development.

President Akufo-Addo said the late Buhari was instrumental in Nigeria’s role in signing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), noting that Buhari saw it as a key step towards boosting intra-African trade and economic growth.

He concluded his tribute by wishing Buhari's soul eternal rest and offering condolences to the Nigerian people and Buhari's family.

"As Presidents, we collaborated in many ways including successfully hammering out the Accra Initiative, a potent blueprint on strengthening operational collaboration against terrorism, violent extremism, transnational organised crime and the downward drift of terrorist activities from the Sahel to the Coastal States," he said.

"He led the mighty Federal Republic of Nigeria to sign up for the African Continental Free Trade Area, thereby considerably enhancing its prospects of success. His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, will be remembered for his exemplary patriotism, his commitment to a united Nigeria, and his deep concern for the social and economic development of the Nigerian people. May his soul continue to rest in perfect peace in the bosom of the Almighty," he further wrote.

Read Akufo-Addo's Facebook post below:

Netizens mourn Buhari

President Akufo-Addo's tribute to the late former Nigerian President sparked reactions from netizens, with many mourning him.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Abdul Rahman Snr said:

"The sand we walk on today, shall be our roof tomorrow. The future we fight about, we won't even be part of it."

@Sani Mato Jnr also said:

"May Allah grant him eternal peace. Thank you sir and we will consider this to eternity. We are grateful!"

@Adeniji Sheriff commented:

"President Buhari was a man of integrity. His great contributions to transform Nigeria are numerous. We lost a Leader."

@Refat Husein Gunu also commented:

"May Allah forgive the shortcomings of President Buhari and grant him Jannah. Aameen."

Former Nigeria president, Muhammadu Buhari passes away. Photo credit: @muhammadubuhari/X.

Source: UGC

President Buhari dead on Sunday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh, former president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, reportedly passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to the ex-president, announced his death on social media.

Several people on social media thronged the comment section to express their condolences to Buhari’s family.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh