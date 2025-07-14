Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak has said the police are looking into the Ablekuma South election violence

Mohammed-Mubarak addressed the press during the start of the government's new accountability series on July 14

The minister called the violence a scar on Ghana's democracy during his remarks on the election

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has assured that individuals involved in the violent incidents during the Ablekuma North parliamentary rerun will be prosecuted regardless of partisan affiliation.

Mohammed-Mubarak told the press on July 14, the Minister said video evidence of the attacks has been handed over to the police.

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, says police will look into the Ablekuma North Violence. Source: Ministry of Interior

“I have spoken to the IGP firmly on all the happenings of Ablekuma North, and the videos have been forwarded to him. We’ve instructed him to act swiftly and bring the perpetrators to book."

“We are not going to condone wrongdoing, whether it involves people from within our party or from outside.”

Mohammed-Mubarak called the violence a scar on Ghana's democracy during his address.

He also criticised the assault of journalists during the election, one of which had a police officer as the aggressor.

“We know where he is, we know where we can find him, and we can easily go after him."

The Electoral Commission held an election rerun in 19 polling stations in the Ablekuma North Constituency on July 11.

It was marred by violence, which featured assaults on New Patriotic Party members like Hawa Koomson, a former MP for Awutu Senya East and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture; Dakoa Newman, a former MP for Okaikoi South, and Chris Lloyd, Deputy National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party.

Police were criticised for their inaction during the election. No arrests have been made since the violence.

Ewurabena Aubynn apologises after Ablekuma North violence

YEN.com.gh reported that Ewurabena Aubynn, the MP-elect for Ablekuma North on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), apologised over the violence that marred the recent rerun elections in the constituency.

Aubynn also extended her sympathies to the victims of the violence.

