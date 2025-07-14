Ghanaian prophet Nigel Gaisie has claimed that he prophesied the death of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025, in London

Gaisie shared a 2022 video, warning of “impending doom” in Nigeria and a July 9, 2025, post urging prayers for Nigeria, presenting them as proof of his foresight about Buhari’s death.

Social media users expressed divided opinions, with some hailing Gaisie as a powerful man of God and others claiming his prophecy was not that clear

Ghanaian prophet Nigel Gaisie has sparked backlash after he claimed to have prophesied the death of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

Former Nigerian leader, General Muhammadu Buhari, was reported dead on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

He passed away at a clinic in London, his spokesperson said in a statement.

Following his death, the founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel shared an old video that showed him speaking about impending doom in Nigeria.

“I am seeing Nigeria. We will talk. The Lord bless all of you,” he said in the very short 2022 video.

He also shared a post on July 9, 2025, asking his followers to pray for Nigeria, specifically their Presidential villa (Aso Rock).

Prophet Gaisie claimed these two posts were proof of his prophetic powers and that he had foreseen the death of Buhari.

“When God speaks, wise men listen. In 2022, Prophet Nigel Gaisie warned of a looming attack on Aso Rock, a prophetic sign concerning Nigeria's leadership. Just 4 days ago, precisely on the 9th of July, 2025, after reaffirming the vision via a Facebook post, the former president is confirmed dead. Let this be a call to prayer, discernment, and reverence for the voice of God.” he wrote in a post on social media.

Nigel Gaisie’s Buhari prophecy stirs reactions

Ghanaians on social media shared mixed reactions to Nigel Gaisie’s claim of prophesying the death of Muhammadu Buhari in advance.

Modil-Mobruke Kotobridza said:

"Ahh, but you didn't say anything, err 🤣🤣. Please post the full video, wai✅😞."

Nana Adomako commented:

"Power!"

Ababio Mawuli said:

"What a powerful servant of God. Daddy, may the Lord continue to guide your steps for greater growth and more strength."

Jacob Ohene wrote:

"Number one."

Gymbibi Danso commented:

"🔥🔥Papa, we are waiting for a prophecy on the NPP primaries."

Seer Adepa Superior said:

"You are indeed a man of God... I mean SUPERIOR Man of God... indeed 💥."

Nigel Gaisie speaks on Black Stars

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigel Gaisie claimed that the Black Stars of Ghana will qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

In a post shared on Facebook in March 2025, Gaisie said not only will the Black Stars qualify for the tournament, but they will also make it to the final game of the competition.

His bold declaration stirred excitement among Ghanaians, who expressed hope that his vision would come true and Ghana would play in the final of the World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada next year.

