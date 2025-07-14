Okatakyie Afrifa has accused Malik Basintale of inciting violence in Ablekuma North during Friday's election rerun

The media personality claims that the YEA CEO flew out of Accra after the fracas

He shared a message on social media reminding Malik Basintale of who he was before power and what lies ahead after his party leaves power

Ghanaian media personality behind the current affairs program, For The Records, has descended on Malik Basintale for allegedly inciting violence in Ablekuma North.

During a recent episode of his show, Okatakyie Afrifa accused the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency of allegedly inciting the violence which led to the attack on several politicians.

Netizens react to Okatakyie Afrifa's message to Basintale

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Okatakyie Afrifa's message to Basintale.

Jojo said:

You are in Ghana after power changed how much more Malik 😏😏😏

Bawumia Ba Issaka 9090 wrote:

he will call you to go and fight after that he will find somewhere to hide eiiii Ghana

Ziger Miller remarked:

you are jealous of the guy. Stop fooling, you talk like you own ghana. stop that fooling

Basintale causes a showdown in Ablekuma North

Before the election on July 11, YEN.com.gh reported that Basintale stormed Ablekuma North, canvassing support for the National Democratic Congress' candidate Ewurabena Aubynn ahead of the elections.

Bastinale addressed the NDC party's supporters gathered at the mini rally. He charged the enthusiastic youth with his speech.

According to the YEA CEO, he was counting down to the election and its results, which he believes will swing in Aubynn's favour.

With the NDC's parliamentary candidate beside him, Basintale cautioned the NPP against disruption of the electoral process.

